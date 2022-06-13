32 states in Nigeria attract zero foreign investments in Q1; 11 abducted victims of Kaduna-Abuja train attack regain freedom | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Gunmen attack four vehicles, abduct 50 wedding guests

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Gunmen attack four vehicles, abduct 50 wedding guests

Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped about 50 persons in an attack on vehicles on Sokoto-Gusau Road.

The commuters were returning from a wedding in Tambuwal, Sokoto Saturday evening when the assailants attacked them.

Lawal Ja’o, a passenger who escaped from the assailants, said the attack occurred around Dogon Awo in Tureta council of Sokoto.

“We started hearing the sound of gunshots before the first vehicle was hit. We kept hearing the voices and screams of our colleagues and friends but there was nothing we could do. After we heard the arrival of security men, we came out of the bush and identified ourselves,” Premium Times quoted Ja’o as saying.

IGP condemns Burna Boy’s police escorts, orders probe

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has condemned the shooting involving the police escorts attached to a musician, Damini Ogulu, known as Burna Boy, at Club Cubana on Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, tweeted Sunday, “The police personnel alleged and identified in the shooting incident at Club Cubana in Victoria Island, Lagos, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, have been taken into custody and are being investigated for their involvement in the incident.

“The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, who describes the circumstances surrounding the incident as unbelievable, has however condemned, in the strongest terms, the unfortunate incident.

“Consequently, the IGP has directed the Commissioner of Police, Lagos, Abiodun Alabi, to carry out a thorough investigation into the matter and forward his report as urgent as possible for further action.”

Akwa Ibom Senatorial candidate says he’ll not relinquish his ticket to Akpabio

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District in the 2023 general election, and Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Udom Ekpoudom (retd.), has vowed that he will not relinquish the APC senatorial district ticket which he won on May 27, 2022, to Senator Godswill Akpabio or anyone, notwithstanding the pressure.

The State Chairman of the party, Stephen Ntuekpo, while citing security infractions in the May 27 primary in the district, claimed he was directed to conduct a fresh primary by the national headquarters of the party on June 8, 2022.

The said primary produced the former Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Akpabio as the winner, having scored a total of 478 votes out of 512 accredited delegates.

A statement on Sunday by Ekpoudum’s campaign Director-General, Hon. Uwem Udoma; Secretary, Obong Etokakpan, and the campaign’s Director of Media and Publicity, Peter Idiong assured the APC members in the Senatorial district that he will “under no circumstance, relinquish, withdraw or be substituted no matter the degree of pressure and inducement dangled by anyone.”

According to the statement, the mandate freely and expressly given to him to fly the APC ticket for next year’s senatorial election is not a commodity for buying and selling.

11 abducted victims of Kaduna-Abuja train attack regain freedom

Eleven out of the 61 persons kidnapped following the March 28 Abuja-Kaduna train attack have regained their freedom.

Among those who regained their freedom are six females and five males.

The attack, which occurred on March 28 at Dutse forest in Chikun local council, left eight people dead and 26 others injured while scores of passengers went missing.

It was reported that the 11 victims have been flown to the nation’s capital, Abuja.

32 states in Nigeria attract zero foreign investments in Q1

A report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that only Lagos, Oyo, Katsina, Anambra, and the Federal Capital Territory attracted investment during the period.

According to the NBS’ Nigerian Capital Importation (Q1 2022), the total value of capital importation into Nigeria in the first quarter of 2022 stood at US$1,573.14 million from US$2,187.63 million in the preceding quarter showing a decrease of 28.09%.

When compared to the corresponding quarter of 2021, capital importation decreased by 17.46% from US$1,905.89 million.

The largest amount of capital importation by type was received through portfolio investment, which accounted for 60.87 per cent ($957.58 million). This was followed by Other Investment with 29.28 per cent ($460.59 million) while Foreign Direct Investment accounted for 9.85 per cent ($154.97 million) of total capital imported in Q1 2022.