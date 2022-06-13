How Nigeria’s Super Eagles thumped Sao Tomé and Príncipe, scoring ‘too many goals’

If you watched the match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Falcons and True Parrots of São Tomé and Príncipe at the Grand Stade Agadir, also known as Adrar Stadium, on Monday, you may ask if the latter went to the field to watch the match or play in the match.

At the 65th minute, it was already eight goals, and spectators online already wondered where the journey would end. A double-figure, but thank God it was not 15 right? Right?

The Nigerian team had also bagged all three points in their 2-1 defeat of Sierra Leone at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Thursday.

Today, Victor Osimhen scored four times to give the Super Eagles a resounding victory in their Day 2 encounter of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification series in Morocco.

Osimhen scored in the ninth, 48th, 65th, and 84th minutes alongside Moses Simon who scored in the 28th minute, and Moffi in the 43rd and 60th minutes. Oghenekaro Etebo scored in the 55th minute. Ademola Lookman (63′) and Emmanuel Dennis (90+2′).

FT: São Tomé & Principe 0-10 Nigeria

Osimhen 9’, 48’, 65’, 84’

Moffi 43’, 60’

Simon 28’

Etebo 55’

Lookman 63’

Dennis 90+ 2#STPNGA — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 13, 2022

Head Coach, Jose Peseiro, had said at the Aeroport Agadir Almarissa that the encounter against ‘The Falcons and True Parrots’ would bring the best out of his team as they seek to go top of the Group A table.

“We want to be the team at the top of the table, so we must fight hard against the opponents. Every match, we must commit ourselves fully to winning it. As I said earlier in the week, Nigeria have huge pedigree and they also have both quality and quantity of players. It is important that we select the best all the time to win the big games,” he had said.

He added, “It is important that we select the best all the time to win the big games.”

The only time the Super Eagles have gone into double figures was a 10-1 victory over now the Benin Republic more than six decades ago.