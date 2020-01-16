5 Things that Should Matter Today: Governor Uzodinma orders probe of Ohakim, Okorocha and Ihedioha

Laws are not made in AGF’s office – Governor Akeredolu replies Malami on the declaration of Amotekun as illegal

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has taken a direct shot at the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federarion (AGF) Abubakar Malami over the declaration of Amotekun, a South-West security outfit as illegal.

In an interview on Channels Television, the Ondo state governor stated that laws are not made in the office of the AGF. According to him, the AGF’s job is to interpret the laws and advise the FG on matters relating to the law.

5 Aid workers abducted from Boko Haram released

The five aid workers abducted on December 22 by gunmen believed to be Boko Haram terrorists after their vehicle was ambushed along Monguno and Damaturu, have reportedly been released.

Premium Times reported that the release of the aid workers said to be two females and three males, was facilitated by the State Security Service.

Ubi Franklin appointed as Special Adviser on Tourism for Cross Rivers state

Ubi Franklin has been appointed the Special Adviser on Tourism to the Governor of Cross Rivers state, Ben Ayade.

He announced his appointment on his Instagram page this afternoon.

Governor Uzodinma orders probe of Ohakim, Okorocha, Ihedioha’s tenure

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state has ordered the probe of the tenures of his predecessors, Ikedi Ohakim, Rochas Okorocha and Emeka Ihedioha.

Governor Uzodinma gave the order shortly after he was sworn into office this evening. He also ordered that within the next four days, the Accountant General of the state should send him the comprehensive financial status of the state from May 29, 2010, till date. He ordered that payments for all ongoing contracts within the state, be suspended.

Super Eagles star Onazi signs for Turkish club Denizlispor from Trabzonspor

Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi has signed for another Turkish football club, Denizlispor from Trabzonspor after his contract was terminated.

The Black Sea club said on their website on Wednesday that Onazi’s deal was ended by mutual termination so he became a free agent.