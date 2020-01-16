Nigeria might be getting its ‘The Bachelor’ with ‘Ultimate Love’

Ultimate Love

Considering how many seasons of The Bachelor we have collectively consumed as a nation, it is a bit of a surprise that Nigeria is only getting back into the ‘Find Love on a reality show format’, with DSTV’s new show Ultimate Love. 

Don’t get us wrong, this isn’t the first time that people have allowed themselves be recorded in their quest to find love. In fact, some of Nigeria’s longest serving memes came from that one time that D’Banj gave us The Koko Mansion, and his lovely Kokolettes, a show which never got off the ground but continues to haunt us through Rita Kokolette’s bewildering monologue.

DSTV however, seems to be pursuing the love based reality show from an entirely novel angle; nobody’s getting a whole harem of men or women to choose from, everyone starting the show already paired up. Ultimate Love, their new reality show is more of a courtship show than a dating show and essentially tries to match-make its contestants with a singular goal of getting the last couple standing to commit to a traditional marriage.

Here’s what we know about the show so far.

The show will comprise of 16 contestants who will get paired into 8 couples. The couples will then have to compete a series of ‘date’ related tasks to strengthen their connection to each other and move from being mutually attracted to being in love. The audience comes in by voting each week, which contestant they feel has the weakest connection and is least likely to be in love. The eventual winners will still have to commit to an engagement and possible traditional marriage (sponsored by the show of course) in exchange for a brand new home. To help them along their journey of love, the show has an in-house ‘Aunty’ who counsels the couples and helps them work out the kinks that arise as they get to know each other.

Hard to imagine what Nigerians won’t do in exchange for an all expense wedding and a chance to become a homeowner. Or rather, who they won’t love.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Edwin Okolo January 15, 2020

The results are in! Multichoice won the 2019 Pay TV wars

Remember when cable tv was a luxury only the rich could afford? Thankfully fierce competition in the market has made ...

Edwin Okolo January 14, 2020

A little late to the party, but Nigeria is finally getting in on media propaganda

Every year Hollywood churns out a good number of ‘war dramas’. You know, those films with a tragic protagonist signs ...

Nelson C.J January 10, 2020

Hallelujah! Nigerian universities are finally getting a chance to move with the times

Alongside decaying structures, lack of learning equipment, obsolete teaching materials and excessively theorized curriculums with little to no practical classes ...

Nelson C.J January 9, 2020

Speed Darlington vs. Tunde Ednut: The place of consent and appropriation in social media entertainment

The line between growing one’s virtual brand off the material other people have produced and affiliating with a known brand ...

Edwin Okolo January 8, 2020

Expect your favorite influencer to get suspended this 2020

Influencer. It has become near impossible to have any reasonable conversation about marketing, advertising or media without referencing the influencer. ...

Edwin Okolo January 7, 2020

Will Queercity be the podcast to finally break through for queer representation in Nigerian media?

Over the last 10 years, we have had a handful of queer-focused Nigerian-run media experiments. The longest-running and most successful ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail