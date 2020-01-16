Nigeria might be getting its ‘The Bachelor’ with ‘Ultimate Love’

Considering how many seasons of The Bachelor we have collectively consumed as a nation, it is a bit of a surprise that Nigeria is only getting back into the ‘Find Love on a reality show format’, with DSTV’s new show Ultimate Love.

Don’t get us wrong, this isn’t the first time that people have allowed themselves be recorded in their quest to find love. In fact, some of Nigeria’s longest serving memes came from that one time that D’Banj gave us The Koko Mansion, and his lovely Kokolettes, a show which never got off the ground but continues to haunt us through Rita Kokolette’s bewildering monologue.

DSTV however, seems to be pursuing the love based reality show from an entirely novel angle; nobody’s getting a whole harem of men or women to choose from, everyone starting the show already paired up. Ultimate Love, their new reality show is more of a courtship show than a dating show and essentially tries to match-make its contestants with a singular goal of getting the last couple standing to commit to a traditional marriage.

Here’s what we know about the show so far.

The show will comprise of 16 contestants who will get paired into 8 couples. The couples will then have to compete a series of ‘date’ related tasks to strengthen their connection to each other and move from being mutually attracted to being in love. The audience comes in by voting each week, which contestant they feel has the weakest connection and is least likely to be in love. The eventual winners will still have to commit to an engagement and possible traditional marriage (sponsored by the show of course) in exchange for a brand new home. To help them along their journey of love, the show has an in-house ‘Aunty’ who counsels the couples and helps them work out the kinks that arise as they get to know each other.

Hard to imagine what Nigerians won’t do in exchange for an all expense wedding and a chance to become a homeowner. Or rather, who they won’t love.