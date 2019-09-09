5 Things that Should Matter Today: Joel Benson’s ”Daughters of Chibok” just won a Lion Award at the Venice Film Festival

The Chibok kidnap of 2014, wherein more than 200 schoolgirls where whisked away by militant group Boko Haram from their school in Chibok, Borno, has transcended beyond tragedy and has become a content fuel for filmmaking, documentaries, literature, art, etc.

Joel Kachi Benson’s short documentary Daughters of Chibok is one of such, based on the saga that commemorated its fifth anniversary this year. The 11-minute long film sees Rifkatu’s mother narrating how she got married at a young age, had eight children, one of whom was Rifkatu, who was kidnapped alongside other girls while in school.

Daughters of Chibok was screened at this year’s Venice Film Festival in Italy, and was the only virtual reality film selected from Africa. Now the movie has won a Lion Award in the Virtual Reality category! Watching Benson walking towards the stage to give his speech was quite profoundly moving, with that Oscars-esque music playing. Congratulations to him!

Samuel Eto’o has announced his retirement from football

One killed, five injured as South Africans resume xenophobic attacks

More than 5,000 Nigerians are out of jobs following xenophobic attacks in South Africa

According to The Cable, governor of Lagos Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that over 5,000 Nigerians are currently out of jobs following reprisal attacks by Nigerians in response to the xenophobic violence in South Africa.

Khafi survived Gedoni. And now Venita

I think the biggest winner in yesterday’s eviction show is Khafi for surviving Gedoni’s manipulation and wickedness and Venita’s seeds of friction and chaos. *evil laugh*