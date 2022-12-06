Samuel Eto’o ‘kicks fan in the face’ after Brazil World Cup match

Football great and current president of the Cameroon Football Association Samuel Eto’o was recently caught on camera attacking a fan outside of a stadium during the World Cup in Qatar.

In this stunning clip, we see the former Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Chelsea striker leaving Stadium 974 in Doha after seeing Brazil’s rout of South Korea in their round-of-sixteen encounter.

To his right, a man with a video camera approaches Eto’o after he has finished posing for photos with waiting fans as he exits the venue.

The video, taken by La Opinion, then presumably shows the pair exchanging words, before the camera switches to a few seconds later, with Eto’o coming to the scene to confront the man.

Eto’o, who is in Qatar as a World Cup 2022 legacy ambassador, loses his cool and pushes the cameraman, but it’s not clear what he said to provoke such a reaction.

[VIDEO] Samuel Eto’o golpea peligrosamente a una persona al final del partido entre Brasil y Corea https://t.co/smWcShJBYE pic.twitter.com/aXacvIHIdM — La Opinión (@LaOpinionLA) December 6, 2022

Several bystanders intervene at this moment to try to restore order, but Eto’o is determined to pursue the man but is restrained from fully engaging him.

Four men are seen holding Eto’o back in the video before he gives his phone to a man and then breaks free to knee the man in the face, knocking him to the ground.

It looks like the vicious strike is delivered just as the man is bending down, so he doesn’t see Eto’o return to resume the altercation.

The unidentified man is helped to his feet and doesn’t appear to be seriously hurt from the shocking blow, while Eto’o is again held back by two men.

Reporters rushed to ask Eto’o what had happened, but he was reportedly “out of his mind” and was swiftly escorted away by security, as reported by La Opinion.

Eto’o was seen watching the Brazil game with former NFL player Chad Johnson an hour before the nasty episode took place.

Cameroon’s performance in the tournament was obviously his first priority when he was in Qatar, but the team was eliminated in the group stage despite a victory over Brazil.

In 2019, Eto’o announced his retirement from professional soccer after playing for Qatar SC. After graduating from Real Madrid’s academy in 1997, he went on to play for Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Chelsea, where he gained widespread recognition.