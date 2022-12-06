I’m ready to lead, and I’m convinced Nigerians will vote me – Tinubu; Peter Obi gives bogus figures — APC chieftain, Dele Alake | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

I’m ready to lead, and I’m convinced Nigerians will vote me – Tinubu

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is confident that Nigerians will support him in the upcoming 2023 election.

Tinubu said he was qualified to be president because he had served Nigeria his entire life.

Former Lagos Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu gave a talk at the Chatham House titled “Nigeria’s 2023 Elections: In Conversation with Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Read also: I’ve received original certificate from Chicago University – Tinubu

Tinubu covered a wide variety of topics in his speech, including safety, health worker migration, youth employment, education, oil theft, diaspora voting, and economic growth.

He said, “The primary duty of leadership in Nigeria, and Africa is how we think of the vision of national development and security that is human-centered, not foreign policy.

“This is the task to which my colleagues and I, have committed ourselves as part of a broader project of leveraging our national assets and natural endowment to nurture and project a new Nigeria that would be responsible, responsive, and respected driver of prosperity.

“I have confidence that the Nigerian people will go to the polls in a few short months and give me their mandate.

“I’m ready to lead and govern the country. I will return here to interact with you when the elections are over. I will come not with a long list of priorities for the future but with a plan for collaboration in the best interest of the country — the country I love and dedicate myself to for a lifetime.

“Nigeria is part of the global community, ready to accelerate its growth, and committed to democracy, freedom, and understanding around the world. Democracy is not easy to manage, or promote, we’ve seen challenges around the world but we are up to the task.”

Dele Alake, a member of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, has alleged that the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is noted for giving false statistics.

Alake disclosed this on Monday while featuring on the Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

While defending his principal, Bola Tinubu, Alake said that no human being is immune to gaffes, adding that it does not translate to one’s capacity to rule.

“In fact, Obi is noted for false statistics, anybody knows that…

“So, there is really nothing to clear about that. Asiwaju is a human being like every other person,” he said.

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has warned Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar to stop his attack dogs from disrespecting the group of five Governors (G-5) known as the Integrity Group.

The Governor warned that Atiku’s men, whom he called “miscreants” and “members of the presidential campaign council,” would face retaliation from the G-5 if they continued to hurl obscenities at the integrity group.

Wike addressed the crowd at the Monday groundbreaking ceremony for the Indorama-Agbonchia-Ogale-Ebubu-East/West Link Road in the Eleme Local Government Area.

He said, “We need peace in this state and we would continue to keep the peace but nobody can take us for a ride. Rivers State cannot be a slave to anybody.

“What I want to tell the presidential candidate of the PDP, is we need peace, we want all of us to be together for the party to win the general elections but let me say clearly, if your boys continue to fight the leaders of our party, we would fight back.

“If anybody in the PDP presidential campaign council continues to insult the governors of the integrity group, we would fight back. Enough is enough.

“We want peace and we want equity, fairness, and justice. Nobody should take us for granted. I cannot understand people, who just left APC recently talking about PDP that we stayed and suffered to build the party. Even if anybody should talk about us, it is not these miscreants.”

According to reports, hundreds of terrorists have been killed in the last three days as a result of infighting between the Boko Haram branch led by Abubakar Shekau’s followers and the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP).

According to information gathered by Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst based in Lake Chad, on December 3rd, the notorious leader of Boko Haram, Ali Ngulde, led hundreds of fighters armed with weapons from the Mandara mountains to attack ISWAP positions in a major onslaught against the rival group.

According to Makama’s intelligence sources, the fierce shootout began in the Yuwe camp, where the two groups clashed and Ngulde’s forces ultimately triumphed, neutralizing and seizing the weapons of 12 ISWAP members.

According to reports, Boko Haram promptly called up reinforcements from Abu Ikilima’s camp in the nearby villages of Gaizuwa, Gabchari, Mantari, and Mallum Masari.

The counterinsurgency expert claims that on December 4th, Shekau’s division of Boko Haram split into two groups and raided ISWAP positions in Ukuba, Arra, and Sabil Huda, killing more than 23 ISWAP members.

According to Zagazola’s information, on Sunday night, a reinforcement squad from the ISWAP camps was spotted in the area between Kawuri and Aulari. On Monday morning, a senior member of the ISWAP, Ba’ana Chingori, led a column of warriors to attack the Boko Haram position in Farisu.

Hundreds of terrorists have been killed in the fighting between the two rival terrorist groups.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, has described himself as a marketable individual.

He made this assertion while explaining the reason he doesn’t grant interviews at the Chatham House programme titled, ‘Nigeria’s 2023 elections: In conversation with Bola Ahmed Tinubu’, on Monday.

According to Tinubu: “I see myself as a marketable individual. They want to use me to make money, and I said no.”

Tinubu also discussed issues and proffer solutions to national issues bedeviling the country.

The APC flagbearer has come under intense criticism for refusing to grant one-on-one interviews.

Tinubu has been criticized for refusing to grant interviews like his counterparts from the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.