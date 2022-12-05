Tinubu avoiding Arise TV townhall meeting because he is too embarrassed to face Nigerians – Atiku campaign; Don’t vote with emotions – Obasanjo | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Tinubu avoiding Arise TV townhall meeting because he is too embarrassed to face Nigerians – Atiku campaign

Don’t vote with emotions – Obasanjo

Men who refuse polygamy promote prostitution – Ned Nwoko

IGP deploys armed operatives as Abuja-Kaduna rail service resumes Monday

Don’t be deceived by crowd at rallies, says Okotie

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Tinubu avoiding Arise TV townhall meeting because he is too embarrassed to face Nigerians – Atiku campaign

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is “haunted by his exposed conspiracy to transfer the federal capital from Abuja to Lagos state,” according to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The APC campaign had requested that Arise TV refrain from utilizing its candidate’s image in election commercials.

They also mentioned that Tinubu would be giving a talk at Chatham House in London about security, the economy, and foreign policy.

Tinubu’s campaign spokesperson Bayo Onanuga said again on Saturday that he will not be attending the Arise TV town hall gathering.

But in a statement on Sunday, Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesperson of the Atiku campaign group, said Tinubu’s journey to the UK is to avoid addressing questions on his ambitions to shift the FCT to Lagos.

“The APC presidential candidate should face Nigerians with an explanation for the exposed scheme instead of allowing his handlers to be playing to the gallery with disjointed denials and blaming other political parties for allegedly spreading the accusation that he wants to relocate the federal capital from Abuja to Lagos,” he said.

“The plan to relocate the federal capital was conceptualised and propagated by the Tinubu campaign and only became hysterical as a result of the public ire against such an atrocious plot to sequester the nation’s capital for his personal selfish interest.

“It is clear that the foreign trip embarked on by Asiwaju Tinubu was a deliberate plot to dodge the Arise TV debate scheduled to hold tomorrow following fear that Nigerians will take him to task on the FCT relocation plot, alleged criminal indictments, perjury, forgery and inconsistencies in age, name, ancestry and education qualification.

“Moreover, the handlers of the APC presidential candidate are not comfortable putting him before the cameras because of his constant embarrassing gaffes that question his fitness for the office of the president of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“If Asiwaju Tinubu cannot face Nigerians as a candidate because of his many pieces of baggage, he surely does not deserve their votes on February 25, 2023.

“Our campaign urges Nigerians not to relent for a moment in their continued support for Atiku until they elect him into office.”

Don’t vote with emotions – Obasanjo

Ahead of the upcoming elections, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Nigerians to put reason before emotion when casting their ballots.

Obasanjo has stated that Nigeria’s upcoming general election in 2023 has the potential to be a defining moment.

This was revealed over the weekend at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Ogun State during a visit from the leadership of the Mzough U Tiv group, the foremost socio-cultural organization in Tiv country, Benue State.

On Sunday, Obasanjo’s spokesman Kehinde Akinyemi released a statement in which the former president expressed his approval of a leadership transition in Nigeria from the North to the South.

“If Nigeria is ready to get it right, the 2023 elections should be a turning point. We should not go for emotion that will destroy us,” he said.

He further urged the Middle-Belt region to continue to advocate for rotational presidency for the country.

Men who refuse polygamy promote prostitution – Ned Nwoko

A Nigerian lawyer and politician, Prince Chinedu Munir Nwoko, popularly known as Ned Nwoko, has accused men who do not marry more than one wife of contributing to immorality in society.

The former lawmaker, who stated this in his recent interview with the Guardian, urged Nigerian men to emulate the northern men by marrying more than one wife.

He said, “Many women are out there without a husband, especially in the southern part of the country, and there is a high level of prostitution. If the southern men emulate their northern counterparts by marrying more than one wife, that could probably change the situation.

“An average southerner may have one wife with girlfriends, and he is spending money on the girlfriends, sometimes even more than his wife.

“For instance, the man, who has three wives, concentrate on them, every money he makes is spent on his family, and he is more likely not to have a girlfriend or concubines. The money those with several girlfriends spend on them is a gift, not an investment in the family.”

Nwoko, who has multiple wives, noted that he and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, are serving Nigeria by marrying many wives.

Ned, who further claimed to have the same background as Ooni, explained that their grandfathers were kings and had served Nigeria in that capacity. “And we are now also serving Nigeria by marrying many wives.”

IGP deploys armed operatives as Abuja-Kaduna rail service resumes Monday

It was announced today that the Nigeria Rail Corporation will begin service between the cities of Kaduna and Abuja on Monday. In preparation for this, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered the immediate deployment of armed personnel along the Abuja-Kaduna route.

Security personnel will be on patrol to prevent a breakdown in law and order, according to a statement released by Force Public Relations Officer Muyiwa Adejobi on Sunday.

Multiple people were killed and many more kidnapped in a bandit attack on the Kaduna-Abuja train in March of 2022, according to sources.

This resulted in the suspension of the train service.

The Managing Director of NRC, however, assured the public that all essential measures had been taken to restore rail service by Monday.

While activities are not yet underway, the IGP did say that the Nigeria Police Force has been in constant contact with the Nigerian Railway Corporation and other security agencies.

According to him, in order to ensure the safety of the passengers, their belongings, and the entire service, the deployment extends to all of the key railway stations along the route and all of the coaches that are in use.

The IGP has assured the public that the train services along the route and other rail lines across the country will be fortified to ensure the safety of passengers and their belongings.

Don’t be deceived by crowd at rallies, says Okotie

Rev. Chris Okotie, a supporter of the interim government, has urged his fellow Nigerians not to be swayed by the enthusiasm they see at political gatherings.

Ladi Ayodeji, Okotie’s media adviser, released a statement in which Okotie claimed that a diverse crowd at a presidential contender’s rally does not necessarily mean that the candidate has widespread public support.

The crowd at rallies is often the same people who have been rented out by crowd-renting companies, according to Okotie, who is advocating for his Aboriginal Democracy agenda as an alternative to the current form of administration.

He said that some individuals just want to see the political leaders in action or see what all the fuss is about, so they show out to the rallies.

The Reverend contended that Aboriginal Democracy is the only notion that can bring the change Nigeria needs, not an election as is being pursued, during an interview with Kaftan TV’s Funmilayo Osho -Kumolu on the programme, Daybreak Africa, State of the Nation.

He claimed that a realistic election couldn’t be held until an interim government was in place to draft a new constitution that would be acceptable to all the federating units.

Okotie claimed that the current system of recycled leadership, which has resulted in the current economic stagnation, benefits those who are opposed to restructuring.