Aisha Buhari yields to pressure and withdraws case against critic Aminu Mohammed; Stop playing God over Tinubu – Keyamo blasts critics | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Aisha Buhari yields to pressure and withdraws case against critic Aminu Mohammed

Aminu Adamu Mohammed, a senior at the Federal University of Jigawa in Dutse, Nigeria, has had the charges against him dropped by the First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari.

Fidelis Ogbobe, the prosecution attorney, said on Friday that the First Lady, as the mother of the nation, chose to withdraw the case after the intervention of well-meaning Nigerians.

Ogbode filed a motion to dismiss the case, citing subsection 2(a) of Section 108 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

In his decision, Justice Halilu Yusuf of the FCT High Court praised the First Lady for her “bold steps” in forgiving the accused.

Justice Halilu urged parents to keep an eye on their children when issuing Aminu’s release warrant.

According to reports, Aminu was tortured and otherwise mistreated because he was accused of slandering Nigeria’s first lady.

The student’s tweet claiming that the First Lady was getting fat on the money of the poor led to his remand at the Niger State Correctional centre in Suleja.

Labour Party takes decision on suspension of Doyin Okupe

It has been reported that Doyin Okupe, the Director-General of the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), has been suspended, but the LP has responded by clarifying that this is not the case.

Party National Secretary Mr. Umar-Farouk Ibrahim made the announcement in Abuja on Friday.

According to Ibrahim, the party’s top brass was stunned to learn of the suspension by the Ogun chapter because it had occurred without proper procedure.

“The Ogun State Chapter has acted outside its constitutional jurisdiction; the party has an internal conflict resolution mechanism of handling cases against members as enshrined in the party’s constitution,” he said.

He also said that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) would be taking disciplinary action against those responsible for the purported suspensions.

Ibrahim promised that the party would work to maintain harmony within its ranks and stay focused on the 2023 election to ensure that all of its candidates are victorious.

Stop playing God over Tinubu – Keyamo blasts critics

Festus Keyamo, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Labor and Employment, has warned against comments about Bola Tinubu’s health that have been making the rounds online.

According to Keyamo, nobody has the right to worry about Tinubu’s well-being or life.

He argued that people who had criticized Tinubu’s health had not participated in as many state-by-state campaigns and town hall meetings as he had.

In a series of tweets, Keyamo wrote: “Those who act as if they’re God & deride @officialABAT by suggesting he’s frail have not done as much State by State campaigns and Town Hall meetings/Stakeholders’ Engagements as much as he has done. Only God can make the final call on issues of health or life. Stop playing God!

“It’s the height of foolish fanaticism when you’re so politically indoctrinated to believe those who’re opposed to your candidate are some kind of ‘evil’ beings. If only you know how the opposing leaders are relating behind the scenes, you’ll feel so stupid & sorry for yourself!

“Irrespective of our political affiliations, I pray for everyone this December. May the Almighty God bless us abundantly and preserve all of us to see the new year. Say amen.”

Former President Goodluck Jonathan appointed Africa’s Ambassador for Agricultural Technology

The Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has taken a new job as Africa’s Ambassador for ‘Agricultural Technology’, an appointment by the African Agricultural Technology Foundation.

This was announced in a statement by the Communication Officer of AATF, Alex Abutu, to Journalists in Kaduna State on Friday.

Accordingly, AATF Executive Director, Dr. Canisius Kanangire disclosed that the appointment was necessary due to Jonathan’s track record in championing agricultural transformation on the African continent.

He says, “Dr. Jonathan was able to demonstrate in Nigeria that agriculture should be treated as a business and supported by relevant policies to improve the livelihoods of our growing farming population.

While accepting the appointment, Jonathan reiterated his interest in driving food security and transformation across Africa.

In 2003 AAFT was established to address Africa’s food security potential via agricultural technology.

IGP challenges order to imprison him

Usman Baba, the police inspector general, has filed a motion to appeal a contempt conviction.

On Tuesday, the IGP was given a three-month prison sentence for defying a court order issued by a federal high court in Abuja.

The judgment was made by Presiding Judge Mobolaji Olajuwon in response to a lawsuit filed by retired Nigerian police officer Patrick Okoli, who claimed he was forced out of the police force against his will.

According to a statement released by the force’s public relations officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Friday, the IGP has filed a request asking the court to dismiss the contempt proceedings and committal order on the grounds that he was not in office as IGP at the time the matter was initiated.

He said the motion also stated that processes for the contempt proceedings were served via substituted means in November 2018, and January 2019, respectively, on the former IGP — and not on him as the incumbent.

He said official steps were taken by his predecessors to comply with the reinstatement order of the plaintiff.

“This was evidenced by an official letter addressed to the Police Service Commission, on the approval of the then IG, as far back as 2015, before the court order of November 29, 2022,” the statement read.

“The then IG requested the commission to issue a reinstatement letter to the plaintiff, and effect his promotion, in line with the order of the court in the exercise of its statutory authority.

“The grounds for the contempt proceedings ought not to have existed.”