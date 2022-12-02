I will renew hope for youths, create thousands of jobs – Tinubu; Labour Party sacks Peter Obi’s DG, Okupe, 10 others | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

I will renew hope for youths, create thousands of jobs – Tinubu

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, has pledged to restore faith in Nigeria’s future by creating thousands of new jobs if he is elected president in the upcoming elections.

Tinubu made the assurance during an APC presidential campaign rally in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa State, on Thursday.

Tinubu, who has been critical of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) administration’s handling of development in the state since 1999, has said that Bayelsa deserves the same level of progress as Lagos, where he served as governor.

He said. “The Poverty Development Party (PDP), you know them, has collected your money since the creation of this state, and couldn’t provide the roads. Where is the job? I will create thousands of expert employment, technical hub to link you to the rest of the world.

“For 24 years in government, they cannot point to one solid road. No road except the only one to get us here. We have to get our brooms to sweep them out in 2023.

“Today, the youths are the new hope; their salvation is here in our party, development is back, happiness is here. We will be able to create jobs. Bayelsa is the most industrious and most blessed with mineral resources of the country but not well explored.

“Tell them enough is enough. They lie too much. They blame everything on the Federal Government while they collect all the money. This is the broom revolution and we have to let us renew the hope of prosperity.”

According to the leader of the party in the state, Chief Timipre Sylva: “Bayelsa is an APC state, though they stole our victory, and that is why they don’t know what they want to do with it. Bayelsa is the second poorest state in the country according to statistics.

“We are talking about a great personality, Senator Tinubu who has a record that nobody can beat. Sometimes, people ask why I am so sure of Tinubu winning, and I ask them who is contesting with him because they don’t have any record. What did Obi do in the eight years in Anambra but we can all say a lot about the eight years of Tinubu and we can still see what is happening in Lagos today.

“Today, we have a youth population that is largely unemployed; who is going to create the opportunity to employ them? Tinubu is the man.

“Atiku’s only mission is to come and sell NNPC, that is why he is asking for one tenure.”

Labour Party sacks Peter Obi’s DG, Okupe, 10 others

Doyin Okupe, the Director General of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Council, has been fired by the Labour Party in Ogun State.

Along with ten others, Okupe was fired for claimed non-financial membership status, arrogance, and financial irresponsibility.

Michael Ashade, chairman of the party in Ogun State, announced the party’s decision in Abeokuta on Thursday, stating that the offenses violated the Labour Party’s constitution.

Ashade stated that Okupe is no longer a member of the LP due to his “failure to meet the mandatory constitutional standards for membership status.”

According to him, Okupe has not paid his membership dues for the past six months. As a result, he has forfeited his Labour Party membership and is no longer qualified to serve as the Director General of Obi’s campaign council.

He stated that Okupe and the other 10 were in violation of Article 9(3) subparagraph (iii) and Article 9(3)xi of the LP constitution.

He accused Okupe of mismanaging the monies granted to the LP in Ogun to mobilize members for last week’s march in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

While informing the LP National Chairman, Barr Julius Abure, of their choice, they demanded that Obi quickly select a Northerner as the new DG for the PCC.

NANS threatens protest, calls for release of Aisha Buhari’s critic

The South-West zone of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has threatened a peaceful demonstration if the jailed student Aminu Adamu Mohammed is not released.

In a statement signed by the zonal coordinator of NANS South-West Zone D, Adegboye Emmanuel Olatunji, and the chairman of NANS in Ogun State, Simeon Damilola Kehinde, the students vowed to block major roadways in the South-West if Mrs. Aisha Buhari fails to order Mohammed’s release.

Mohammed, a 500-level student at Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State, was reportedly charged with contempt of court and confined to Suleja Correctional centre, Niger State, for tweeting that the first lady was getting fat on the money of the poor.

The council, while criticizing Aminu’s indefinite arrest, termed the act as a breach of his fundamental human rights, adding that the alleged brutality, harassment, and humiliation of Mohammed by the police, who allegedly acted at the first lady’s behest, constituted an abuse of authority.

The statement demanded the unconditional release of Mohammed within the next 24 hours, failing which the first lady would incur the wrath of Nigerian students from the South-West region, adding that it would mobilize the entire South-West student community for a massive protest if Mohammed is not released within the next 24 hours.

Nigeria set to stop teaching in English Language in primary schools

Nigerian has announced a policy aimed at promoting the teaching of primary school pupils in local languages rather than in English.

The new framework known as the National Language Policy had been approved for implementation, education minister Adamu Adamu told journalists on Wednesday (November 30).

In the new policy, instruction for the first six years in primary schools will be in the mother tongue.

English is Nigeria’s official language and all learning institutions use it as the common language of teaching and learning.

However, the education minister says “pupils learn much better” when they are taught in their own mother tongue.

The education minister acknowledged that implementing the new policy would be challenging because it would “require a lot of work to develop materials to teach and get the teachers”.

Another challenge is the number of languages spoken in Nigeria – more than 600.

It’s not immediately clear when the government will start implementing the new system.

Lagos govt begins issuance of International Driver’s Permit

The Lagos State Government has said it will start the issuance of International Driver’s Permit effective from this month, December 2022.

The Director, Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) in the state, Mr. Akin-George Fashola, said this in a statement through the Deputy Director, Public Affairs of the Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Bolanle Ogunlola, on Thursday in Lagos.

Fashola made this known while receiving the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Abdulhafiz Toriola, who was on an official visit to the Head Office of the VIS at Ojodu, Lagos.

He said that all stakeholders had been engaged while the issuance process had been finalised.

The VIS Director explained that the issuance of the International Certificates for vehicles and International Driver’s Permits was in line with international requirements.

He said that the permit, as specified in section 326 (U) of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law (TSRL) 2018, included the class or description of the vehicle and examination of the vehicle.

Fashola also said that privately registered vehicles that were within five years from the date of manufacture shall be exempted from the mandatory computerised routine inspection carried out by the VIS.

“The mandatory computerised routine inspection is stated in schedule 1, section 326 (10) of the State’s TSRL, 2018, noting that Pre-Registration inspections (Auto Vin) would have recorded such vehicles for exemption.

“All that will be required from the owners of such vehicles is to get an Exemption Certificate from the VIS.

”The exclusion is one of the ways to prevent the Computerised Vehicles Inspection Centres across the state from being over-clogged with vehicles,” Fashola said.

The director also disclosed that the VIS had commenced clamping down on rickety commercial vehicles without proper documentation and safety standards as prescribed, in section 12 (2) of the State’s TSRL, 2018.

He solicited the support of other law enforcement agencies in ensuring that Lagos roads were free of rickety vehicles.

Addressing the Vehicle Inspection Officers, the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Abdulhafiz Toriola, admonished them to work in line with the mandate of the VIS.

Toriola said that all motor vehicles plying the roads across the state should meet safety standards in line with International best practices.

He equally urged the directorate to intensify its advocacy and safety drive, especially during this yuletide season, calling on officers to come up with new initiatives that would improve their mode of operations.