BBNaija’s Deji loses cool over gay rumours, dumps lover Chichi

Deji Morafa, who rose to fame on Big Brother Naija, has addressed the rumors that have been circulating about him.

He addressed the rumors regarding his sexual orientation and his breakup with Chichi.

There have been rumors circulating online that the reality TV star is in a romantic relationship with a male housemate and has broken up with his love interest in the house, Chichi.

On Thursday morning, December 1st, Deji Morafa responded to the allegations on his verified Twitter account, proving them to be false.

The reality show star expressed regret for appearing as a housemate on the show rather than “staying in his lane,” pointing out that it is almost 2023 and saying someone is gay is no longer an insult.

Over the slander, Deji also threatened to call the police.

See his tweets below.

BBNaija’s ex-housemate ChiChi also took to her social media platform to post a cryptic message, suspected to be directed at her former beau Deji Morafa, who reportedly served her breakfast.

Prior to the breakup, their relationship, even while in the house, had suffered a lot of social media scrutiny and opinionated views which indicated that it was a one-sided affair as fans pointed out numerous times Deji appeared to be uninterested and less invested in her.

The socialite took to Instagram to encourage a certain someone to love themselves enough to live their own truth.

The cryptic post appears to have added fuel to the already-brewing “gay” rumors that have been swirling around Deji for quite some time.

