Netflix Debuts First Trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s New Documentary

It’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a completely new light.

Thursday saw the debut of the first trailer for Netflix’s upcoming documentary on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The docuseries, titled Harry & Meghan, will explore the ups and downs of the royal couple’s romance.

The preview for the documentary, which will broadcast in December, is an up-close and personal look at the couple’s lives together, including photographs from their wedding reception, journey to Africa, and Meghan’s pregnancy. They depict the joys and sorrows of being in a royal family, including the pressures and scrutiny that came with the job. 

The couple is pictured in a stressful moment at the 2020 Commonwealth Day ceremony, their last function with the royal family before they stood down from their prominent royal responsibilities, and Meghan is seen wiping away tears.

They also explain why they decided to tell their story publicly for the first time.

“Why did you want to make this documentary?” the couple is asked in the promo.

“No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Harry says. “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

Meghan then says, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Liz Garbus is behind the project; her past work includes the biopics Love, Marilyn, What Happened, Miss Simone?, and Becoming Cousteau, all of which center on prominent celebrities.

In September of 2020, Meghan, now 41, and Harry, then 38, signed a multi-year contract with Netflix. The New York Times announced at the time that Archewell Productions, a Sussex-based production hub, will focus solely on making original documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, and children’s programming for the massively popular streaming service.

In an interview with Variety published in October, Meghan gave a small preview of the documentary’s content.

“It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it,” the Archetypes host said of working with Garbus. “But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”

With the release of Prince Harry’s memoir on January 10, 2023, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can expect a very busy winter. Spare, a memoir by the prince with a length of 416 pages, was revealed by Penguin Random House at the end of last month. In it, Harry reflects with “raw, unflinching honesty.”

