Aisha Buhari set to testify against student who made tweet criticizing her

Aisha Buhari, the First Lady, is reportedly scheduled to testify against Aminu Mohammed, a student at the Federal University in Dutse, Jigawa, who publicly criticized her on Twitter.

On Tuesday, the student was prosecuted at the FCT High Court No. 14 in Abuja on charges of cyberstalking and defamation against the First Lady. Yesterday, it was reported that he had been remanded in prison.

Although Mohammed entered a not-guilty plea, he was nevertheless taken to the Suleja prison without any chance of bail.

The 24-year-old from Bauchi State was reportedly arrested a few days ago on the orders of the First Lady, prompting widespread indignation and a request for his release from Nigerians.

Back in June, he tweeted in Hausa that the First Lady was becoming fat off of the money of the poor.

The tweet read, “Su mama Anchi Kudin Talakawa an koshi,” meaning, “Mama has fed fat on poor people’s money.”

Two weeks ago, the student in the 500 level was allegedly abducted from his school by men believed to be from the Department of State Services and brutalized, beaten, maltreated, and insulted on the way to the Presidential Villa.

New evidence suggests that Aisha is one of five witnesses the prosecution has recruited to testify against Mohammed in court. The police are saying that Mohammed committed an offense that borders on defamation and cyberstalking, in violation of Section 391 of the Penal Code.

The one-count charge against the student marked: CR/89/2022, and dated November 23, reads, “That you Aminu Adamu, male of Anguwar Sarakuna, Bauch, Bauchi state sometime between May – June 2022 within the jurisdiction of this Honorable court did intentionally open a Twitter Handle with the name @aminullahie Catalyst and screenshot the image of Her Excellency Hajia Aisha Buhari and wrote on it in Hausa language ‘Su mama anchi kudi talakawa ankoshi’ roughly translated to the English language to mean ‘mama has embezzled monies meant for the poor to satisfaction’ and posted same on your above Twitter handle for the members of the public to read, knowing same to be false and capable of affecting her reputation. You thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 391 of the penal code.”

The defendant is to be remanded in Suleja Prison pending the hearing and determination of his bail application, as disclosed by his lawyer, Kinsley Anga.