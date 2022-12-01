Court issues warrant for arrest of Army Chief

A warrant for the arrest of Army Chief of Staff General Faruk Yahaya has been issued by the High Court in Minna, Niger State, on charges of contempt.

The presiding judge, Justice Halima Abdulmalik, explained that the ruling was issued after the court received notice per order 42 rule 10 of the Niger State High Court Civil Procedure 2018.

He also issued an arrest warrant for Olugbenga Olabanji, commandant of the Training and Doctrine Command in Minna, for the same offence.

The presiding judge held, “An order is made committing the Nigerian army chief of staff general Farouk Yahaya and the commander training and doctrine command (TRADOC) Minna i.e 6th &7th respondents into the custody of the correctional centre for contempt of the order of this honourable court made on the 12/10/2022. They shall remain in the custody of the correctional centre until they purge themselves of the contempt.”

Read also: Court sentences IGP to three months in prison for contempt

The order was issued in respect of a suit between Adamu Makama and 42 others versus the Governor of Niger State and seven others.

The motion for the issuance of the warrants was moved by Mohammed Liman, counsel to the plaintiffs/applicants.

Liman had prayed the court to send the Army Chief and Commandant to prison for disobeying an order made in October.

The development occurred 48 hours after a Federal High Court in Abuja sentenced the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to three months in prison for disobeying a court order.

Baba’s contempt ruling preceded that of Abdulrasheed Bawa, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija December 1, 2022

Aisha Buhari set to testify against student who made tweet criticizing her

Aisha Buhari, the First Lady, is reportedly scheduled to testify against Aminu Mohammed, a student at the Federal University in ...

YNaija November 30, 2022

Student who criticized Aisha Buhari secretly arraigned, remanded in prison

The police have arraigned Aminu Mohammed, who was recently arrested by security personnel for reportedly criticizing the Wife of the ...

YNaija November 30, 2022

INEC reports the loss of 2,000 ballot boxes, 399 voting booths, and 24 generators

INEC, Nigeria’s Independent Electoral Commission, has reiterated that it will recover from recent attacks on its infrastructure. This was announced ...

YNaija November 30, 2022

We had limited time – CBN defends simplicity of the new naira notes 

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has responded to the criticism that its much-anticipated redesign of naira notes was nothing ...

YNaija November 29, 2022

NANS issues an apology to Aisha Buhari over student’s arrest

The National Association of Nigerian Students has apologized to Aisha Buhari, the wife of President Major General Muhammadu Buhari (ret. ...

YNaija November 28, 2022

Nigerian university confirms the arrest of a student in connection with ‘anti-Aisha Buhari tweet’

Aminu Adamu, a student at Federal University Dutse (FUD), Jigawa State, was arrested for making a tweet that was critical of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail