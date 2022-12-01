Mavin Records reveals album tracklist for ‘Chapter X’

The upcoming album from Don Jazzy’s record company, Mavin Records, is titled Chapter X, and its track listing has been released.

The album’s tracklist was released by the record label on Wednesday via social media.

Songs like “Alle,” “All I’m Saying,” “Ogini Na Fio,” “Won Da Mo,” “Amin,” “Overloading,” “Losing You,” “Won Le Le,” “Jara,” and “You” will be featured on the upcoming album.

Don Jazzy, DJ Big N, Rema, Bayanni, Magixx, Ayra Starr, Boy Spyce, Ladipoe, Crayon, and Johnny Drille are just a few of the artists included in this project.

The 10-song album is set for a December 2 release.

Established on May 8, 2012, Mavin Records is now one of Africa’s most prominent Afropop labels.

In 2019, Crayon joined the record label, and in 2021, Ayra Starr and Magixx joined.

In 2022, Boy Spyce and Bayanni signed with the record label.

It is also home to a plethora of music heavyweights, including Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello, Di’Ja, and Dr. Sid, among others.

