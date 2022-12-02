Twitter suspends Kanye West’s account ‘for inciting violence’ after he praises Adolf Hitler

Twitter has suspended Kanye West following a number of inflammatory tweets and comments made in a recent interview.

West, now known as Ye, made an astonishing appearance on Infowars, the conspiracy theorist-sponsored talk program presented by Alex Jones, where he repeatedly proclaimed sympathy for Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.

“I see good things about Hitler also,” Ye said.

“This guy that invented highways invented the very microphone that I use every day as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that. I’m done with the classifications.

“Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

“Well, I see good things about Hitler also.” -Ye pic.twitter.com/BdUj7tQXlL — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 1, 2022

Jones seems to have offered the media mogul a chance to distance himself from his recent anti-Semitic social media posts.

Jones, who was recently ordered to pay $965 million in penalties for spreading false information about the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting, had previously told Ye, “You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, and you don’t deserve to be called those things and stigmatized.”

Kanye West: "I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis." pic.twitter.com/xZxsQ4GkUa — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 1, 2022

During the hours-long interview, the rapper, who wore a black mask over his face, said: “I don’t like the word ‘evil’ next to Nazis.”

“I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis,” Ye added.

Shortly after the interview went viral on Thursday, West shared an image of a swastika merged with a Star of David on Twitter.

Ye’s Twitter account was thereafter suspended in the early hours of Friday.

His account’s suspension was confirmed by Elon Musk, Twitter CEO after the rapper shared a “distasteful” picture of him.

Musk also clarified that West’s suspension on Twitter was not due to the “unflattering” photo of him but for “incitement to violence”.

I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022