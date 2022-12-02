Lagos records 4351 cases of gender-based violence in 11 months

Cecilia Bolaji Dada, Lagos State’s Commissioner for Women’s Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, revealed on Tuesday that 4,351 incidents of gender-based violence were reported in the state between January and November.

Mrs. Dada addressed the media during a conference called in conjunction with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to unveil plans for the “16 days of activism against gender-based violence” in 2022.

Every year, starting on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women (November 25) and continuing until Human Rights Day (December 10), a global campaign is held to raise awareness and demand an end to all forms of violence against women and girls.

In November, 237 women and 38 men reported instances of violence to her ministry, according to Dada.

“As at November 30, we have had 4,351 cases from January. Ranging from all forms of violence. About 235 females for November and 38 males.

“For settled cases, we have had 45 cases… we have had to refer 112 cases and 40 clients disengagement. Some women will come to report and at some point maybe family interference, they come back to withdraw the complaints,” she said.

She urged the police to “help encourage women to go to the police to report violence. The reports we get when people go to the police station are that the police trivialize the matter and throw the cases out.

“It’s a challenge for us. They even abuse the women, for instance, if a rape case is reported, they will ask the victim, wetin you wear, if a woman is abused by the husband, they will tell the woman, go beg am, go settle am because of this, people are not encouraged to report.

“We urge the police to help us reduce gender-based violence.”

She explained that as part of this year’s event, the ministry will unite with UNFPA, UN Women, and Student Union Government (SUG) to walk from JTF park to Alausa Secretarial on December 5.

“The campaign will also move to Irewe Town Riverine area in Ojo Local Government on December 6, to carry out an aggressive campaign against gender-based violence on women and girls …

“As we celebrate 16 Days Activism against gender-based violence on women and girls this year, we say no to discrimination meted out on women, i.e. harmful traditional practices, widowhood inheritance, physical abuse, deprivation of education, early childhood marriage, forced marriage, child exploitation, female genital mutilation, financial abuse, segregation of women, oppression of women in politics, forced prostitution, sex for marks and grades, rape, sexual harassment, cyberbullying, emotional abuse, etc. in Lagos State, Nigeria and the world.”

