Yemi Alade releases her 10-song EP “African Baddie”

Nigerian singer and songwriter Yemi Alade has released her much anticipated extended play (EP) titled “African Baddie.”

Early on Friday morning, the 32-year-old revealed that the project has been made available on all streaming platforms.

For her third EP, Alade enlists Nigerian music giants as well as international talents.

Zlatan, Phyno, Spice, Bisa Kdei, Bramsito, Joe Dwêt File, and Lemar are just a few of the names on that list.

Overload, Pounds & Dollars, Jo Jo, Baddie, Ikebe, Dje Dje, Get Down, My Man (French version), Bubble It, and Begging are just a few of the songs featured on the 10-song project.

Yemi Alade is widely recognized as one of the most influential female musicians in the country.

Her breakout hit, “Johnny,” came out in 2014, catapulting her into the public eye.

Yemi Alade is a BET Awards 2015 and 2016 candidate for ‘Best International Act Africa’; a two-time MOBO Awards nominee for ‘Best International Act’ 2014 and 2015.

She is also the winner of the MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) for Best Female 2015 and 2016.

Following her participation in ‘Lion King’, Beyonce’s 2019 album, Alade inked a license arrangement with Universal Music Group (UMG) Africa as an exclusive worldwide record music partner with Effyzzie Music Group, her label.