The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

Wednesday (Netflix)

Wednesday is an American coming-of-age supernatural comedy horror television series based on the character Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family. Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.

Wednesday has trouble making friends at school and often gets in trouble with the principal because of her cold, emotionless personality and belligerent disposition. She soon discovers, however, that she possesses psychic abilities that enable her to solve a local murder mystery.

Gossip Girl season 2 (HBO Max)

XOXO, Gossip Girl is back with more drama on the Upper East Side. The second semester looks like it will be crazy, with teacher Kate Keller (Tavi Gevinson) secretly keeping track of all the hookups, betrayals, and scandals and putting everyone on blast.

Julien (Jordan Alexander) and Zoya (Whitney Peak) are living together for the first time and feeling the pains of being sisters. Meanwhile, Monet (Savannah Lee Smith) wants to be the new queen of Constance Billard and has a plan to prove it at the debutante ball. Oh, and Michelle Trachtenberg is back as Georgina Sparks to make trouble.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (Netflix)

Connie (The Crown’s Emma Corrin), a young wife of Sir Clifford Chatterley, is at the center of this drama. Their marriage dies a slow death after he returns from World War I disabled below the waist. As she gets to know Oliver, the estate’s gamekeeper (Jack O’Connell, Godless), she begins to explore her sexuality. However, the rumors that have been spreading about their passionate romance force Connie to make a choice regarding her future.

Willow (Disney plus)

A remake/sequel series starring Warwick Davis as the eponymous dwarf sorcerer is bringing back the fantasy epic beloved by ’80s kids. Willow (Davis), now older and more cynical, finds himself in the company of a group of newcomers who need his guidance as they start on a journey through a fantastical world populated by magical creatures.

Warrior Sorsha’s daughter, Princess Kit (Ruby Cruz), rallies an outcast group of heroes that includes the aspiring knight Jade (Erin Kellyman), a kitchen maid named Dove (Ellie Bamber), and a burglar named Boorman (Amer Chadha-Patel). Their mission is to rescue Kit’s twin brother, but they will face many obstacles and perils along the way.

“Sr.” (Netflix)

Robert Downey Jr., aka Iron Man, directed this film about his famous father, Robert Downey Sr.

Chris Smith, the film’s director, paints a picture of the unconventional artist, who played a significant role in the counterculture of the ’60s and ’70s.

The documentary looks at Downey’s unconventional, low-budget films including the seminal satire comedy Putney Swope (1969). Of course, the celebrity son is featured prominently, as he reflects on his famous dad’s legacy.

Troll (Netflix)

In Troll, now streaming on Netflix, we are asked the important question: What if Godzilla was set in Norway? Legends of giants composed of dirt and stone who live in the highlands inspired filmmaker Roar Uthaug (2018’s Tomb Raider reboot) to create this film.

These trolls are easily swayed by sunlight and are able to detect the blood of Christians, which fuels their nationalistic fervor and makes them angry and vicious. But that’s not what happens at all in this film.