Wike urges people of Rivers to vote for every PDP candidate except presidential candidate; LASG announces road closures for APC march | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Wike urges people of Rivers to vote for every PDP candidate except presidential candidate

LASG announces road closures for APC march

Police respond to court’s imprisonment of IGP Usman Baba

APC debunks rumours of planned move of Nigeria’s capital to Lagos by Tinubu

Former minister Wantaregh Paul Unongo has passed away

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Wike urges people of Rivers to vote for every PDP candidate except presidential candidate

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers State, has called on his constituents to back Peoples Democratic Party candidates in the next elections. Wike specifically excluded the party’s presidential candidate from this call.

They were asked to hold off voting in the presidential election until Wike made that information public.

This was revealed on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the Rukpoku-Rumuapu-Izo-Ogbodo-Ogwuruta in the Obio/Akpor LGA of the State.

You may recall that Wike and the other four PDP governors had a falling out with the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over the PDP’s decision to keep Iyorchia Ayu as National Chairman.

“You will vote for the party that has worked for you.

“You know those you will vote for – vote for our Gubernatorial candidate, vote for our House of Representatives, vote for our senatorial candidate, vote for our House of assembly candidates.

“Those we have mentioned now, make sure you vote for them. For the other one (presidential election), we will meet at our houses very soon and decide where we are going.”

LASG announces road closures for APC march

Road closures for Wednesday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) march have been declared by the government of Lagos State.

On Tuesday, Frederic Oladeinde, the transportation commissioner, issued an advisory.

This is the second traffic disruption in as many days, following Saturday’s rally for presidential contender Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The government has announced a walk for the APC Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign Team this time.

From 7 a.m., participants in the “Ring out the Vote” event would march along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway from the Trade Fair to the Iyana-Iba polling station.

Oladeinde advised Lagosians to avoid the route if at all possible because of the potential for longer-than-anticipated commute times.

Drivers were urged to take the Iyana-Iba connection from Abule-Ado when traveling on the Lagos Badagry Expressway.

After exiting the Main Carriageway at LASU Gate, they should proceed on the Service Lane to their final destinations.

The commissioner guaranteed that LASTMA (the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority) staff will be employed to oversee traffic flow.

Police respond to court’s imprisonment of IGP Usman Baba

According to the Nigeria Police Force, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Force Legal Unit to look into the allegations that led to the court judgment sentencing him.

It was reported earlier that on Tuesday, the IGP was given a three-month prison sentence by Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court in Abuja for failing to comply with a court order.

Read also: Court sentences IGP to three months in prison for contempt

Patrick Okoli, a former police officer who claims he was wrongfully and compulsorily retired from the Nigeria Police Force, filed a complaint, and Justice Olajuwon issued an order as a result.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, released a statement in response to the news, in which he maintained that the IGP did not disobey the rule of law and that the police chief was unaware of any court ruling concerning the dismissed officer.

The statement reads in part, “It is instructive to note that the case in point concerns an officer who was dismissed as far back as 1992, a few years after the current IGP joined the Nigeria Police Force, based on available facts gleaned from the reports.

APC debunks rumours of planned move of Nigeria’s capital to Lagos by Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate, has been accused of wanting to move the Federal Capital from Abuja to Lagos should he replace President Muhammadu Buhari. This claim has been refuted by the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council.

According to the document, Tinubu has never entertained such ideas and never will because they violate the constitution of the country.

The news broke on Tuesday in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, director of media and publicity for the APC presidential campaign.

According to the statement, several reports from the field showed that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party were championing the misinformation campaign against its candidate.

Part of the statement read: “The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council hereby alerts Nigerians about the latest insidious campaign in some parts of the country against our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“In one of the falsehoods being circulated, especially in the North West of the country, Tinubu is said to harbour plans to relocate the Federal Capital from Abuja to Lagos on succeeding President Muhammad Buhari from 29th May 2023.

“This misinformation campaign, according to field reports, is being given some traction by some elders on the payroll of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Let us say with emphasis, that Asiwaju does not contemplate any such plan and will not do anything that is so ultra-unconstitutional.”

It further lamented that some purveyors of fake news had also distorted facts about the recent commercialization of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

It clarified that President Buhari had ins

Former minister Wantaregh Paul Unongo has passed away

Wantaregh Paul Unongo, the Second Republic’s Minister of Steel, has passed away.

Unongo passed away on Tuesday at 87 years of age.

He passed away in a hospital in Jos, Plateau State.

The previous head of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has been sick recently.

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the demise of Dr. Paul Unongo, saying that the country has lost an elder statesman.

A former Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum and the country’s Minister of Steel Development during the Second Republic, Dr. Unongo had held several political positions and was involved in constitutional conferences.

Until his death, the late Unongo was Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council, NERDC.

President Buhari in a tribute made available via a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, acknowledged the close relationship he had with the deceased.

He said, “In all the positions he held as a politician and public officer, he displayed a high level of decorum. He was a colossus in public life, very articulate and witty. He served his community and the nation extremely well.

“My deepest condolences to the bereaved family, and the government and people of Benue State.”