Kanye West to pay Kim Kardashian $200,000 in child support every month as part of their divorce settlement

As part of their divorce settlement, Kanye West agreed to pay Kim Kardashian monthly child support of $200,000 (£167,000).

Their four children will be shared equally between the ex-rapper and the reality star.

After eight years of marriage to West, Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021. By this time, West’s legal name had been changed to Ye.

Ye has been embroiled in controversy due to comments he made, some of which were antisemitic.

In March, they both officially ended their relationships and Kardashian formally dropped “West” from her last name.

Property and child custody issues were settled in court documents submitted on Tuesday.

The guidelines specify that both parents are expected to communicate with one another before making any big decisions that could affect their children.

Both parents will contribute to the cost of protecting the kids and educating them through high school and beyond.

The New York Post also stated that because Kardashian will be spending the majority of time with the children, Ye will be required to pay $200,000 per month in child support.

North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, are the couple’s children.

Kardashian, now 42, had previously indicated in multiple statements that she “very much” wanted the marriage to end and that doing so would “allow Kanye to understand” that the relationship was done.

Ye, now 45, had opposed the divorce in the past.

Several companies, including Adidas, Gap, and Balenciaga, have abandoned him in recent months due to the negative attention he has garnered.

When the rapper showed up to Paris Fashion Week earlier this year wearing a shirt with the slogan “White Lives Matter,” a statement typically used by white nationalists, he was met with significant criticism.

Then, in a classic antisemitic cliche, he alleged that his detractors were being funded by a Jewish cabal.

Ye declared his candidacy for president of the United States in the year 2024 earlier this week.

In his prior 2020 bid, he received barely over 70 thousand votes.