Nigeria dominates the Top 100 Sub-Saharan tracks on Apple Music in 2022

Recently, Apple Music revealed its list of the top 100 Sub-Saharan tracks for 2022, and Afrobeats artists dominated the list.

The entire top 10 is made up of songs that were hugely popular in Nigeria this past year, with Burna Boy’s “Last Last” at the very top.

Second on the list is “Kulosa,” an international blockbuster song by Oxlade. Third is “Peru,” by Fireboy. Fourth is “Monalisa,” by Lojay and Sarz. Fifth is “Calm Down,” by Rema.

Monster smash hit by Kizz Daniel, “Buga,” takes the No. 6 place, followed by “Finesse” by Pheelz featuring BNXN at No. 7, “For My Hand” by Burna Boy at No. 8, “Alcohol” by Joeboy at No. 9, and “Love Nwantiti” by CKay at No. 10.

A total of 17 songs by Nigerian artists are featured in the top 20, including works by 1da Banton, Omah Lay, Fave, Ruger, and Timaya.

Click HERE to view the full list