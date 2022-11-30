Nigeria dominates the Top 100 Sub-Saharan tracks on Apple Music in 2022

Recently, Apple Music revealed its list of the top 100 Sub-Saharan tracks for 2022, and Afrobeats artists dominated the list.

The entire top 10 is made up of songs that were hugely popular in Nigeria this past year, with Burna Boy’s “Last Last” at the very top.

Second on the list is “Kulosa,” an international blockbuster song by Oxlade. Third is “Peru,” by Fireboy. Fourth is “Monalisa,” by Lojay and Sarz. Fifth is “Calm Down,” by Rema.

Monster smash hit by Kizz Daniel, “Buga,” takes the No. 6 place, followed by “Finesse” by Pheelz featuring BNXN at No. 7, “For My Hand” by Burna Boy at No. 8, “Alcohol” by Joeboy at No. 9, and “Love Nwantiti” by CKay at No. 10.

A total of 17 songs by Nigerian artists are featured in the top 20, including works by 1da Banton, Omah Lay, Fave, Ruger, and Timaya.

Click HERE to view the full list

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija November 29, 2022

Asake is back with stunning brand-new visuals for his smash tune ‘Organise’

Nigerian Afrobeats musician Asake has unveiled the music video for “Organise,” the hit single from his platinum-selling debut album Mr. Money ...

YNaija November 29, 2022

I’ve Been Single For Too Long, Wizkid Laments

Singer Ayodeji Balogun, better known by his stage name Wizkid, has admitted that he has been lonely for far too ...

YNaija November 25, 2022

JUST IN: Gospel singer Sammie Okposo is dead

Several sources say that well-known Nigerian gospel singer Sammie Okposo died early on Friday morning. Reports say that the singer, ...

YNaija November 23, 2022

Kizz Daniel set to perform ‘Buga’ at Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup

Popular singer Kizz Daniel will be performing his song “Buga” at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 28-year-old ...

YNaija November 22, 2022

‘More Love, Less Ego,’ by Wizkid, makes Billboard 200 debut

The fifth studio album by Wizkid, titled “More Love, Less Ego,” has debuted on the Billboard 200 chart. ‘More Love, ...

YNaija November 21, 2022

Wizkid and Tems make history at the 2022 AMAs (See Complete List of Winners)

Nigerian international superstar Wizkid took home the first-ever Afrobeats award at the 2022 American Music Awards. Wizkid was among the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail