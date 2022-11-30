We had limited time – CBN defends simplicity of the new naira notes 

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has responded to the criticism that its much-anticipated redesign of naira notes was nothing more than a cosmetic change in color, without any new security features, by stating that it had only a short amount of time to redesign the 200, 500, and 1000 banknotes.

The bank stated that the new color scheme enhanced security.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, CBN’s Director of Currency Operations Ahmed Umar made this statement during a three-day workshop for the Financial Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN) and Business Editors hosted by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

Amina Halidu-Giwa, Head of the Policy Development Division in the Currency Operations Department, represented the bank on behalf of Mr. Umar.

When asked by reporters why the new notes were so “basic,” Mrs. Halidu-Giwa replied, “We want to solve a problem and we have limited time to do it.” Adjusting the hue or proportions constitutes a redesign. The ink itself is a security feature.”

She denied rumors that the bank would issue N5,000 notes. NAN reports that the workshop, which commenced on Monday in Port Harcourt, has as its theme: “Building Depositors Confidence Amidst Emerging Issues and Challenges in the Banking Industry.”

In her talk titled “Redesign of the Naira: Benefits to the Financial System and the Nigerian Economy,” Mrs. Halidu-Giwa stated that the central bank of Nigeria was not restructuring its banknotes.

Due to rumors, she added, “We are not introducing any new note. However, some individuals have spotted one N5000 note that we don’t know about.”

As she put it, the N100 note and other smaller bills would have to be coined by the central bank if they were to undergo a restructuring of their notes.

She also added that the newly printed notes would solely replace the currencies that had been withdrawn, and that the central bank had not included any exchange provisions in the designs.

“What we are printing is going to be very limited because we want other means of settling transactions to be used.

“Because Nigerians and cash, there seems to be a problem. And it will give us enhanced visibility and control of the currency.

“We will also be able to control the number of banknotes outside,” she said.

The redesign, according to the bank, will promote more financial inclusion and other sorts of electronic transactions. She believes it will reduce the need for people to carry around large amounts of cash and promote the use of alternative forms of electronic payment.

When the unbanked are fully integrated into the financial system, appropriate data will be available for effective economic growth planning.

”Naira redesign will also help in reducing cash management expenditures, give visibility and control and will help the bank to know the volume of money in circulation.

”It will also help in fighting counterfeiting and money laundering,” she said.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija November 29, 2022

NANS issues an apology to Aisha Buhari over student’s arrest

The National Association of Nigerian Students has apologized to Aisha Buhari, the wife of President Major General Muhammadu Buhari (ret. ...

YNaija November 28, 2022

Nigerian university confirms the arrest of a student in connection with ‘anti-Aisha Buhari tweet’

Aminu Adamu, a student at Federal University Dutse (FUD), Jigawa State, was arrested for making a tweet that was critical of ...

YNaija November 28, 2022

Governor Adeleke’s first day in office: Suspension of Osun Electoral Commission Chair, Removal of three monarchs and more

A day after he was sworn in as Osun governor, Ademola Adeleke Monday issued six Executive Orders including one sacking ...

YNaija November 28, 2022

Cases of COVID may spike throughout the holiday season, NCDC warns

This holiday season may see an increase in COVID-19 infections, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). According ...

YNaija November 28, 2022

NNPC petrol price without subsidy is N400/litre – Marketers explain the reason for fuel scarcity

If there is no subsidy, it has been learned that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited can supply Premium Motor ...

YNaija November 25, 2022

Elon Musk announces gold, grey, blue badges for Twitter

Twitter’s billionaire owner Elon Musk announced Friday that the platform would be launching differently colored badges to distinguish between accounts. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail