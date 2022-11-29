CADBURY NIGERIA LAUNCHES NEW CADBURY BOURNVITA BISCUIT

Delivers chocolatey, crunchy, and tasty goodness to Nigerian families

Cadbury Nigeria Plc, a subsidiary of Mondelez International, has announced the introduction of Cadbury Bournvita Biscuit into the Nigerian market. The announcement was made at a launch ceremony held at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja GRA on November 10, 2022. Cadbury Bournvita Biscuit is the newest addition to Cadbury’s growing portfolio and the first biscuit brand in the history of the Company.

Addressing Cadbury Business Partners (CBPs), invited guests and other stakeholders at the media launch, Managing Director, Cadbury West Africa, Mrs. Oyeyimika Adeboye, said: “Today’s launch of the Bournvita Biscuit is a milestone for us because we have added a fourth product category to our existing portfolio. We are delighted to introduce Nigerians to the newest chocolatey, crunchy, and tasty experience of Cadbury Bournvita Biscuit.

“Health and quality have become extremely important to our customers. They prefer snacking products that provide wholesome nourishment. Taste also continues to be a significant aspect for them, and we have capitalized on this desire to launch biscuits, following extensive market research.”

Acknowledging the effort of regulatory agencies and as well as the biscuit’s unique value to consumers, she continued: “I want to use this medium to acknowledge our regulatory partners – the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), among others, for their support in ensuring we achieved our commitment to delivering top-notch quality and healthy products to Nigerians. The Biscuit Plant will create thousands of direct and indirect jobs along the value chain. Our growth mindset will drive us to continue introducing products that meet the needs of our consumers.”

The new Cadbury Bournvita Biscuit comes in two consumer pack units of six and 10 cookies, which sell for N60 and N100, respectively. The biscuit delivers on a chocolate taste enriched with real milk and vitamins and offers a new and unique snacking option for its consumers.

Category Manager, Cocoa Beverages and Biscuit, Cadbury Nigeria, Tolulope Olaoye, said, “The goal was to present our customers with a distinctive fun-filled experience and a diverse selection of product options. What we are witnessing today is consistent with this commitment. We are optimistic that this product will offer our customers a new and refreshing snacking experience with the great quality that Cadbury is known for.”

Through its flagship brand, Bournvita, Cadbury Nigeria has contributed to enhancing the mental and physical health of young Nigerians by leading programmes that support youth development. Some of its programmes include the Bournvita School Programme, Bournvita Tech Boot Camp, and Bourn Factor Talent Competition, which have been designed to positively impact children’s lives across the country, while encouraging them to hone relevant skills and talent for the 21st century.

Cadbury Nigeria has grown to become a household name providing consumers with much-loved iconic brands. The company is recognised as a ‘Top Employer in Nigeria’ by the Amsterdam-based Top Employers Institute. Cadbury Nigeria is also listed among ‘Top 100 Companies in Nigeria’ and ‘100 Best Companies to Work for in Nigeria.’

