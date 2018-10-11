Pastor Siju Iluyomade leads ‘Arise Walk for Life;’ Kate Henshaw, DJ Jimmy Jatt, DJ Xclusive, others to join charity walk

Pastor Siju Iluyomade will lead the second edition of the ‘Arise Walk for Life’ – a charity walk leading to the 10th edition of the Arise Women Conference – which is aimed at promoting healthy living and taking preventive measures. He will be joined by influential celebrities including Desmond Elliot, Kate Henshaw, Waje, DJ Cuppy and Rita Dominic.

The walk which will kick off at the Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, 13 October, 2018 by 7am, will feature free medical screening, talks on disease prevention, music, exercises, and more.

Other celebrities like Beejay Sax, DJ Exclusive, DJ Jimmy Jatt,  Funke Bucknor, Lala Akindoju, Bukola Bekes, Trevor Akindele will be present at the walk to encourage other participants.

 

“For the last 10 years, we have used the Arise Women platform to inspire women by helping to improve their quality of life. The Arise Walk for Life is aimed at advocating healthy living, fitness and wellness, regular health checks, amongst others so we can all live a long, fulfilled life,” said Pastor Siju Iluyomade, the Convener of the Conference.

ARISE, a faith-based non-governmental organization, is committed to accelerating nation-building through the empowerment of women. It has provided training for interested participants in various vocational skills through the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

“This is another opportunity to inspire the continent again through Arise Walk for Life. This time, we want everyone to stand up and take a walk for life,” Iluyomade added.

 

Passionate about women’s health, ARISE has consistently offered free preventive medical care to over 1,000 women, providing them HIV tests, eye screening, blood pressure and blood glucose test – with support from organisations such as Emzor, Cadbury, Evans, May & Baker, Christian Medical & Dental Association (CMDA), Women of Faith Doctors, Famfa Oil and individuals who have contributed in different ways to make impact.

The Arise Conference will, in the preceding days, have medical checks and other health interventions for the wellness of the over 2,000 women who attend annually.

