The wait is killing us for Chief Daddy, but at least there’s a new trailer

This is the great and terrible thing about an extensive press rollout, you get to really get a feel for the film in question and it kind of gets you hyped to actually see the film, but the wait for the actual thing is unbearable. So I’m pretty happy that Ebony Life Films hasn’t left us out to dry since they announced their new film Chief Daddy. They just put out a fourth teaser.

The thirty-second teaser captures one of many disputes that occur following the demise of Chief Beecroft. The explosive scene shows the moment Chief Daddy’s mistresses, played by star actresses Ini Edo, Shaffy Bello and Linda Ejiofor, come to blows in yet another conflict over his legacy.

Reiterating her excitement about the film, executive producer Mo Abudu, said: “This is definitely one of my favourite scenes from the movie. We had crew members struggling to keep a straight face because it was so funny. We can’t wait for everyone to see Chief Daddy in cinemas during the holidays, but until then, they can enjoy these snippets.”

Still to come is the fifth and final teaser, and an official full-length trailer which promises to include jaw-dropping moments from the movie. The film will be premiered on December 2nd, with its release scheduled for December 14th, just in time for Christmas.

Chief Daddy stars (in alphabetical order): Bisola Aiyeola, Funke Akindele, Zainab Balogun, Shaffy Bello, Lepacious Bose, Ini Edo, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Linda Ejiofor, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, Mawuli Gavor, Kate Henshaw, Ayo Lijadu, Jude ‘MI’ Abaga, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Beverly Naya, Chinedu ‘Nedu’ Ani, Uti Nwachukwu, Taiwo Obileye, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah, Rachel Oniga, Beverly Osu, Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwor and Joke Silva. Chief Daddy was written by Bode Asinyanbi and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan.

