YNaija100NigerianSongsof2022: Last Last, Buga, Organise, Rush, See What The Lord Has Done…The 100 Biggest Songs of the Year

The Nigerian music industry has experienced significant changes in 2022, and as the year winds down and more musicians release their arsenal, certain occurrences have come to stand out as particularly significant. From Asake’s nine number-one singles in his first year to Magixx’s rise with “All Over” to Oxlade’s global fame from an unofficial release to Wizkid and Tiwa Savage’s adoption of the South African craze, amapiano, 2022 has been a banner year for Nigerian artists and we’re here to support the many projects happening in the Nigerian music industry.

Here is a list of our Top 100 songs for 2022.

Burna Boy ‘Last Last’

Burna Boy takes a more collected, less emotive approach to heartbreak on “Last Last,” where he makes reference to the pop culture idiom “everyone go chop breakfast.” The climax of the song would be the use of “Igbo and Shayo” (slang for drink and marijuana) for escape. This track, which samples Toni Braxton’s “He Wasn’t Man Enough,” was a taste of what was to come on Love Damini, the singer’s sixth studio album.

Kizz Daniel ft. Tekno ‘Buga (Lo Lo Lo)’

The tone and content of “Buga” are both polished. “Buga” means “show off” in Yoruba. It features a uniquely frank choreography that brings home Kizz Daniel’s intent for the song, and it has become the Afrobeats poster record on sites like Tiktok. He said, “People should be pleased to showcase their value as long as they work hard to make real money.” In just 24 hours, it surpassed all previous records for the most plays on Boomplay.

Oxlade ‘Ku lo sa’

After its initial airing on Colors, “Ku Lo Sa” went on to become an Internet sensation and a top hit around the world. Its blend of gentle and captivating melodies has made this album an instant hit with listeners. Oxlade has shown that he can consistently interact with people from a wide variety of backgrounds.

Asake ‘Joha’

In 2022, a full album by Asake titled Mr. Money With The Vibe was discovered; one of its tracks was titled “Joha.” In a word, the music is dope.

To demonstrate his many talents, Asake took the time to write and record this song. The Nigerian record producer Magic Sticks deserves much of the credit for the song’s high caliber of sound and energetic delivery.

Rema ‘Calm Down’

“Calm down” is a song about Rema, or the singer’s persona in this case, seeking a lady’s love interest. However, the issue here is trust, which the lady believes Rema does not possess. Therefore, Rema implores her to “Calm Down” and listen to him.

On “Calm down,” Rema tries to allay her fears by telling her that she should “Calm down” and not feel all “insecure” because:

“If I tell you say I love you, no dey do iyanga”

Ayra Starr ‘Rush’

Ayra Starr’s latest set of lyrics features some of the singer’s most assured statements to date. She went on to say that “Rush” was a reflection of her current emotional state, which was “a place of meditation, passion, and thankfulness.”

“E dey rush well well—all that I’ve dreamt of is happening and I’m in the middle of it all, living my dream and it can only get better!”

Asake ‘Organize’

The song “Organise” is a fan favorite from Mr. Money With The Vibe. Asake’s impressive vocal abilities and range were on full display in the making of this record. Magic Sticks is the mastermind behind the making of this artistic work, as well as the album’s producer.

Asake, the current craze in Nigeria, has a firm grasp on the ins and outs of the music industry and a complete command of his trade. Since he joined YBNL Records, the singer has been putting out high-quality songs nonstop.

Nathaniel Bassey ‘See what the Lord has done’

Nathaniel Bassey, a well-known Nigerian worship gospel music minister, pastor, and notable Christian leader whose songs have had a significant impact on people’s lives, wrote the song “See What The Lord Has Done.”

It’s one of the songs from the album “The Names of God” that was recorded live at the RCCG (King’s Court) abroad.

It’s a song of anointing that makes you feel thankful, celebrates God’s goodness and faithfulness, and stirs up your faith so you can believe in Him even when it seems impossible.

Camidoh ft King Promise, Mayorkun & Darkoo ‘Sugarcane (Remix)’

Camidoh’s “Sugarcane” remix, featuring Mayorkun, King Promise, and Darkoo, launched him into mainstream fame in Nigeria and internationally.

The song released in April 2022 found success on Tik Tok, which propelled it to commercial success and had listeners using the Apple-owned music search app Shazam to identify the song.

Fireboy ft. Asake ‘Bandana’

Bandana is a song that talks about Fireboy’s music existence and how he conquered.

Fireboy DML teams up with Ololade Mi Asake to deliver the smashing tune that had fans listening for months.

Bandana is a mid-tempo record produced by P.Priime and serves as a follow-up to Fireboy’s last single, “Playboy,” which was produced by Rich Biz.

Wizkid ‘Money & Love’

“Money & Love” serves as Wizkid’s second release for 2022, a follow-up to “Bad to Me.”

Money & Love, produced by P2J, is an Afrobeat record with a catchy hook and verse and a saxophone to harmonize the rhythm.

Based on the success of “Money & Love,” the first single of his upcoming sophomore album “More Love, Less Ego,” Wizkid created a visual representation of the album.

Young Jonn ‘Extra Cool’

This upbeat, groovy composition with a romantic theme illustrates Young Jonn’s commitment to his new sweetheart.

The introduction of this new hit song did not come as a surprise to Young Jonn’s fans because, in addition to being a producer, he is also a recording artist.

It is produced by Young Jonn himself and follows his first single, “Dada.”

Grace Lokwa ft. Moses Bliss and Prinx Emmanuel ‘KuMaMa Papa’

“KuMaMa Papa” is a huge Tik Tok hit, and its singer, Grace Lokwa, recently collaborated with Moses Bliss and Prinx Emmanuel to release a fantastic music video.

This beautiful song celebrates the love God has shown us.

Papa Mavins, Crayon, Ayra Starr, LADIPOE, Magixx & Boy Spyce ‘Overloading (OVERDOSE)’

To celebrate its tenth year in business, Mavin Records released the single “Overdose,” which featured appearances from Crayon, Ladipoe, Ayra Starr, Magixx, and Boy Spyce, as well as some of the label’s newer talents.

The label’s repertoire has evolved with the release of “Overdose,” a song designed for lovers in the “breakfast” climate that brings back fond memories of the “Dorobucci” and “Adaobi” waves of 2014. Since its release, the record has been one of the most popular songs in Nigeria, earning some of the artists their first “number one” on the charts.

Asake ‘Terminator’

Asake is the man of the moment; “Terminator” is his sixth top-ten hit of the year. The bouncy beat and Lamba-infused chorus of “Terminator” are just the icing on the cake of the singer’s appealing demeanor. Asake’s reign as a neo-Fuji forerunner is evoked by the distinctive amapiano distortion and crowd vocals. “Terminator” came out before Asake’s album, which debuted at 66 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Sinach ‘Final Word’

Nigerian gospel artist Sinach wrote a song full of teachings about Jesus Christ, and she called it “Final Word.” If you’re a fan of quality Nigerian gospel songs, you should definitely add this one to your playlist.

“Final Word” is a powerful reminder that God has the final (and only) say in every aspect of your life. In her opinion, it makes no difference what happens because He always has the final say.

Asake ft. Burna Boy ‘Sungba (Remix)’

Asake’s music is a hybrid of fuji, street, and amapiano, rather than a traditional Afrobeat. The Yoruba word “sungba,” which translates to “lay flat,” has an unexpectedly alluring sexual overtone, with a trace of egotism about his musical prowess and financial stability.

The song first gained popularity on social media, then skyrocketed to mainstream success, catching Burna Boy’s attention and inspiring him to collaborate on the remix.

Crayon ‘Ijo (Laba Laba)’

Crayon and Sarz have joined forces to create the viral dance craze “Ijo Lababa,” which they have dubbed the “butterfly dance” (Ijo Lababa means “butterfly dance” in Yoruba). The viral amapiano-Afropop tune was motivated by his dancing in “Overdose.”

The irresistible dance beat would finally catapult Crayon to the top of Nigeria’s music charts.

Ruger ‘Asiwaju’

“Asiwaju” is a retentive song that Ruger uses to describe being ahead of everyone. He’s leading the pack while insisting he’s a senior citizen.

The production was handled by Kukbeats. “Asiwaju” is the second track from his double release, after “Red Flags.”

The double record is a follow-up to the deluxe release of Ruger’s long-form work, “The Second Wave.”

According to his release timetable, Ruger’s debut album won’t be out until 2023.

Asake ‘Ototo’

Ototo is the name of a song by Asake, the current craze in Nigeria. His performance on this euphony is superb, and his singing is particularly eloquent.

This record is taken from the album titled “Mr. Money With The Vibe.” Asake’s lyrical ability and genuine delivery are on full display throughout the album’s twelve carefully crafted euphonies.

The genius behind this beautiful tune is Magicsticcks, a talented musician, producer, and songwriter.

Poco Lee, Hotkid ‘Otilo (Izz Gone)’

Otilo (Izz Gone) is a groovy tune that fuses Hip Hop with Amapiano music perfectly. Poco Lee and Hotkid, two Nigerian music superstars, both put in their absolute best efforts to make this mid-tempo score a memorable one.

This record’s snippet, “Otilo (Izz Gone),” by Poco Lee and Hotkid, is one of the top trending records on Tik Tok.

Mr Eazi ‘Legalize’

Mr. Eazi, a Nigerian Afrobeat superstar, kicked off 2022 with the release of his debut single, “Legalize.” The meticulously crafted track features lyrics and rhythms that anyone would like to hear repeatedly.

This follows his extended playlist, Something Else, in 2021, which has five tracks and features Xenia Manasseh, a young singer from Kenya.

Mr. Eazi’s “Legalize” single, produced by E-Kelly and Nonso Amadi, features his fiancée Temi Otedola.

Dunsin Oyekan ‘Always God’

Dunsin Oyekan, the Nigerian gospel revivalist and pastor, released a spirit-lifting track titled “Always God.”

Dunsin Oyekan’s “Always God” is a one-of-a-kind song that reminds Christians that God has always been God from the beginning of time.

Kizz Daniel ft EMPIRE ‘Cough (Odo)’

Kizz Daniel, aka Vado D’Great, a skilled Nigerian composer and performer, dropped “Cough (Odo)” at the year’s close.

Kizz Daniel teamed up with his newly signed American record label and publishing organization, EMPIRE for his new release.

Having been announced and teased by Kizz Daniel beforehand, the song had already caught the imaginations of his listeners and admirers before its official release.

On top of that, after just a few minutes of its release, Kizz Daniel’s Cough (Odo) was already racking up massive streams across many digital platforms.

Davido ft Sunday service choir ‘Stand Strong’

Davido is reflective on his decade-long reign on “Stand Strong”, a message of hope and persistence.

Davido goes into uncharted territory with this song, which has emotional undertones and a calm vibe. He worked with the Sunday Service Choir in Los Angeles to make a symphony that reflected his mood.

“I know people love it when I make them dance, but now I want to make them feel,” he says. “I know what I’ve experienced over the past 10 years, and for the first time, I want to bring you into the other part of my world. The part where every day is a battle, but I have no option but to stand strong”

Tiwa Savage ft. Asake ‘Loaded’

In her new song Loaded, Nigerian singing sensation Tiwa Savage incorporates the Amapiano style. Asake, a member of YBNL’s roster of recording artists, appears on the track and gives it a lot of extra flavor.

“Jaiye Foreign,” a Pheelz-produced euphony that features the energetic Nigerian music singer Zinoleesky, was Tiwa Savage’s breakthrough single in 2022. Since then, the song has gotten a lot of airplay and has been praised by critics.

In the song “Loaded,” both Tiwa Savage and Asake displayed their extraordinary skills for all to hear.

Moses Bliss ‘Daddy wey dey Pamper’

“Daddy Wey Dey Pamper” is an expression of the one who has been saved by grace.

“Even when I fall your hand, you still dey hold my hand,” Moses Bliss sang. The song further reaffirms the love of God for humanity, showing how he gave it all for us to have eternal life.

Daddy Wey Dey Pamper, delivered in pidgin English, will undoubtedly become a favorite on your playlist.

Asake ft. Olamide ‘Omo Ope’

Omo Ope came all the way from the YBNL camp. The upbeat, Amapiano-style tune is meant to spread joy throughout the listener. Omo Ope has over 10 million streams, guaranteeing its continued growth.

Asake, the newest member of YBNL, was assisted on “Omo Ope” by his new boss, Olamide. It was produced by the talented Magic Stickz.

Caterefe, Berri-Tiga ‘Machala’

Nigerian comedian and content creator Carter Efe released a smash hit tune titled “Machala.”

He also enlisted the musical talents of Berri Tiga, a talented artist.

Machala is a seamless combination of Afro-fusion and Amapiano styles of music. This song is dedicated to the legendary musician Wizkid. The up-and-coming music producer X was responsible for its creation.

Pheelz ft. BNXN ‘Finesse’

One of the most prominent music producers in Nigeria, Pheelz, recruited BNXN to appear on what became one of the most popular songs in the country.

After being teased on TikTok, “Finesse” quickly became a viral sensation. This record features Pheelz on the boards and mic, along with a legion of males singing about fast-paced lifestyles. By the end of its first week on the charts, “Finesse” had been shazammed more than any other song in the country. It also sparked a cultural phenomenon, with catchphrases like “if I broke, na my business” spreading like wildfire. It was a pleasant surprise to hear Pheelz hold his own against BUJU on the record.

Wizkid ‘Bad To Me’

Wizkid’s first solo song since Made in Lagos, “Bad To Me,” features him spitting passionate lyrics over a rhythmic beat and a vibrant amapiano accompaniment. The new era, heralded by “Bad To Me,” produced by Wizkid’s longtime collaborator P2J, culminated with the release of his fifth album, “More Love, Less Ego.”

Omah Lay ‘Woman’

“Woman” is an Omah-Lay-style uptempo song with various hilarious lines over an entrancingly loud melody.

“Woman” was written and produced by P Priime. It’s the second single from Omah Lay this year, and it came out just before his album.

It’s safe to say that this fascinating record is representative of how great music should sound because the vocals are constantly in time with the instrumentals.

Ruger ‘Girlfriend’

Nigerian talented singer, Ruger has emerged with a very fine studio record which he tagged, “Girlfriend.”

Ruger basically demonstrates his singing skills on the track, and he throws his best as often. People think that his recently finished studio piece of art, “The Second Wave Deluxe,” influenced the song “Girlfriend.”

Ruger’s past studio songs, “Dior” and “Snapchat” had already charted at the pinnacle of the pop charts. Early in 2021, D’Prince welcomed him to the recording industry, and since then, the left eye shield Jonzing World has been making lovely records for his followers and friends.

DJ Spinall, Asake ‘Palazzo’

Asake enlists DJ Spinall to create a follow-up to his breakthrough single, “Sungba.” The success of “Palazzo” is evidence of the YBNL vocalist’s steady buildup to this point.

Set over a percussion-instrumental backdrop, the singer flits between a pidgin-infused chorus and Yoruba-language lyrics. There are many things to enjoy about Asake, including the fact that he sings about conflicted sentiments about being lusted after by people of the opposite sex. Despite having a release date that conflicted with those of industry heavyweights like Burna Boy and Davido, “Palazzo” was able to hold its own on the charts.

Tems ‘No Woman No Cry’

Following the sequel to Marvel Studios’ afro-futuristic film Black Panther, the Nigerian fast-rising diva Tems had the opportunity to remake Bob Marley and the Wailers’ “No Woman No Cry”. One of the songs contained in the three-song EP created for the film’s prologue.

The song opens with a sharp suspense theme that ushers immediately, Tems’ butter-melting voice. Her voice glides and solidifies into an amulet of time and space that swings between the past and future. It confirms its quest when it drops the message from our African ancestor Bob Marley, as she sings, “I remember when we used to sit/In the government yard in Trenchtown,” in the beginning verse.

Mayorkun ‘Certified Loner (No competition)’

Mayorkun, a well-known Nigerian musician, is recognized for his dedication to creating high-quality music, and in 2022, he released a masterpiece titled Certified Loner (No Competition) for his devoted fans to enjoy.

Don’t even get me started on how the Certified Loner (No Competition) excerpt easily wowed the internet, even more so on TikTok. Weeks after its initial release, the clip was still the fourth most popular on the music discovery app Shazam.

In addition, this was Mayorkun’s first release of the year.

121 Selah ‘Shoemaker’

Shoemaker is a powerful metaphor that hints at a deeper message that every man needs to know. Man is broken and burdened with a broken heart. Like a damaged shoe in need of a shoemaker, man is in need of a fixer.

Beyond the beautiful vocal delivery and the amazing 121 Selah harmonic ambiance, Shoemaker further emphasizes what Christ said that only the sick need a physician. Mankind is sick. The world is sick. It is time to cry out to the heart fixer, Christ.

Johnny Drille ft. Donjazzy ‘How Are You (My Friend)’

“How Are You” (My Friend) is a very creative song that swiftly showed how Johnny Drille preaches love and harmony in relationships. His distinctive character is what has separated him from other R&B vocalists in Africa.

Well, Johnny Drille is gearing up non-stop for his upcoming studio body of work, which we will see before the end of the year. “How Are You” (My Friend) has been rumored to be part of his forthcoming work of art, but we don’t know for sure when the full package will be made readily available.

Spirit of Prophecy “Omo Baba”

“Omo Baba” is the debut single by the RCCG Choir (Living Seed Church). Omo Baba means “father’s child”.

“Omo Baba,” which speaks on the identity of believers as bonafide sons of God, is a compilation and mixture of Yoruba praise songs.

BNXN ‘In My Mind’

Following its initial appearance on Colors, “In My Mind” found a permanent home on the singer’s new album, Bad Since ’97.

BNXN put his mysterious voice and obsessive lyrics to work over the Blaisebeatz beat, picking up on the Superman and Lois allusion as he took listeners on a trip to his utopia, a place where love is mutual.

Nathaniel Bassey ‘Adonai’

Nathaniel Bassey has gained acclaim for his crystal-clear singing of worship songs. He often employs his art in the service of the Supreme Being and the proclamation of the Gospel across the world. This year, Nathaniel Bassey unleashed a mighty sound he aptly titled “Adonai.”

In Christian circles, the Hebrew word “Adonai” — commonly translated as “My Lord” — is commonly employed as a name for God. This was his second official release of the year, following “See What The Lord Has Done.”

Pheelz ft Davido ‘Electricity’

Nigerian producer and singer-songwriter, Pheelz released an impressive record, which he tagged “Electricity.”

Consequently, this record featured assistance and an extra vocal punchline from the Nigerian heavyweight and popular artist, Davido, who gave the finishing touches with his verse.

Patoranking ft Diamond Platnumz ‘Kolo Kolo’

The Yung Willis-produced song “Kolo Kolo,” whose title translates to “to go crazy,” reunites Patoranking and Diamond Platnumz.

Beginning with a sensual horn melody, the record features the two singers singing love songs to their significant others in Nigerian pidgin and Swahili, respectively.

Fireboy DML ‘Ashawo’

Fireboy DML released his third studio album, “Playboy,” in August, and the lovely song “Ashawo” from the project boasts captivating lyrics and melodious tones.

Fireboy DML appears to remove the mask of phony morality and brazenly wear his human nature. He sings to his partner about his feelings about adultery.

Joeboy ‘Contour’

Contour refers to irregular variations along the way that hinder a smooth journey.

Here, Joeboy uses “Contour” as slang for betrayal and for people who are two-faced.

The chorus and staunch realism of this song make it have a good replay value. You will want to listen to this song because it’s just so real. The relatability is what makes it a jam.

Tiwa Savage ft. Zinoleesky ‘Jaiye Foreign’

This Pheelz production features the dynamic rhythm and intensity of Afrobeats and amapiano as Tiwa Savage and Zinoleesky raise a glass to the good life.

On the track “Jaiye Foreign,” the two musicians clearly love being in each other’s musical company. The track’s title refers to the slang term for “premium enjoyment of life.”

This was Savage’s first release of the year and a direct follow-up to last year’s highly regarded Water & Garri EP.

Neon Adejo ‘Eze Ebube’

Off the stables of Kairos Promotions, Neon Adejo’s “Eze Ebube” stirs up overwhelming emotions. One will find himself reminiscing on God’s mercy and grace in the past as one believes in Him for the future.

“Eze Ebube” by Neon Adejo is complemented with a beautiful video that adapts a simple plot in the interpretation of the song’s theme.

Ckay ‘You’

Ckay is Nigeria’s international sensation, whose music is setting the global stage on fire. His new single, “You,” draws from his wealth of talent and carries his trademark solemn sonic appeal.

The song is a follow-up to his previously released song “Watawi,” featuring Davido, Focalistic, and Abidoza.

Fave ‘Scatta Scatta’

Scatta Scatta has an infectious beat and a positive message, making it a must-hear. Fave contributed some sizzling vocals, elevating the chorus to an irresistible level.

GodsFavour Chidozie, also known as Fave, moves away from her mesmerizing debut extended playlist titled Riddim 5, which includes five hypnotic tracks, including the viral smash “Baby Riddim.” The “Baby Riddim” music video has been seen about six million times on YouTube.

Teni ‘Trouble’

For this track, serial hitmaker Teni partners with Onaduja Yinka Reuben. Trouble comes as Teni’s fifth offering for 2022.

The singer premiered the new track on a Colors show. The song features a side to Teni we haven’t seen before as she expresses her desire in a forbidden love triangle. It is saddled with her signature catchy melodies, witty hooks, and phenomenal vocals.

Pastor Emmanuel Iren ft. E-Daniels ‘Overcome’

Earlier in the year, the founder and senior pastor of Celebration Church released “Overcome,” featuring E-Daniels.

In what has been dubbed an anthem of inspiration, the song calls on the possibilities in God to be made manifest in the life of the listener.

Reekado Banks ‘Jeun To Da’

First things first, Reekado Banks has to be one of the most consistent hitmakers in the industry.

In this track, he moves away from his previous amapiano-infused release, “Ozumba Mbadiwe,” to an afro-beats-inspired scintillating tune that will have your body moving on its own.

Jeun To Da (JTD) should be on your end-of-year playlist for sure.

Bella Shmurda ft. Omah Lay ‘Philo’

Bella Shmurda Philo took over the airwaves in 2022, showcasing the more romantic side of the fast-rising Afrobeats superstar. However, to drive home the message, he features none other than the sweetheart of the genre, Omahlay.

The single is a love tune that combines Omah Lay’s melodic lyrics with Bella Shmurda’s street hop baselines. It is unquestionably a must-listen.

Burna Boy ft Ed Sheeran ‘For my Hand’

Burna Boy achieved a new milestone with the song “For My Hand” from his album “Love Damini.”

After selling more than 200,000 units in the UK, “For My Hand” was awarded the silver certification plaque. This makes it Burna Boy’s second track of 2022 to receive a BRIT nomination.

Ed Sheeran and veteran English musician Burna Boy collaborated on the song “For My Hand.” Fans of both musicians, especially those in the afrobeats scene, embraced the song right away.

Minister GUC ‘Obinigwe’

In a song that stirs up gratitude, Minister GUC provokes reflection on God’s goodness with his hit track “Obinigwe”

“Obinigwe,” which is in the Igbo dialect and translates as “He who lives in the heavens,” was ministered live and recorded.

It comes to a close with a section of tongue-speaking as GUC reminds us that God’s grace did not come to us through works, so no one can boast.

Magixx, Ayra Starr ‘Love Don’t Cost A Dime (Re-up)’

In what is arguably the most infectious afrobeats ballad of the year, Magixx, who is one of Mavin Records’ most promising acts, partners with Ayra Starr, the leading female artist at the label.

He put out this song early in 2022. Since then, it has become popular and has been streamed a lot on different digital streaming services.

BNXN, Zinoleesky ‘Kilometer (Remix)’

In this Rexxie-produced track, BXN and Zinoleesky present us with a creatively balanced masterpiece.

However, the original song is one of the hit records that helped Buju’s debut album, “Sorry I’m Late,” become a success.

It is a must listen to on thai list, for sure

Burna Boy ‘Vanilla’

Burna Boy released this upbeat song called “Vanilla” off his album, “Love, Damini.” With this, he delivered some appealing lyrics and melodious rhythms on this song, which you would love to hear repeatedly.

Vanilla was the fifth of the album’s 18 tracks, which Burna Boy titled Love, Damini.

Fireboy DML ‘Playboy’

Playboy is an exciting song with witty lyrics similar to those found in Peru, along with an infectious hook and vocals reminiscent of early-career Wande Coal.

Fireboy has often shown that he does not miss when it comes to delivering a good vibe and making a song that is worth listening to more than once.

“When I drop, you know it’s an anthem,” he says in the song’s memorable chorus.

The meter of the verses demonstrates how well the young musician can string together melodies to his liking and play to his strengths in order to showcase his talent.

Victony ‘Kolomental’

“Kolomental” by Victony is about forgiving people who have hurt us and staying true to who we are.

The catchy tune suggests that one way to get control of one’s life is to be one’s own person and not meddle in the business of others. Even though your intentions are good and you are trying to make people happy, they may nevertheless bring you down with them.

Asake ‘Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)’

On Peace Be Unto You, Asake delivers Yoruba lyrics with admirable precision over what is fast becoming his signature beat.

The drop was accompanied by a crisp official video. The artist also rode on the wave of his new drop announcement to inform fans that his first album, “Mr. Money With The Vibe,” was on the way.

1spirit & Theophilus Sunday ‘True Soldier (1Spirit Anthem)’

This song is filled with powerful messages of hope, courage, praise, and worship.

It starts with high energy and has a definitive message of allegiance and commitment to God, which is basically, “We don’t care if we live or die. All we know is that Our Saviour must be seen.”

The song evokes strong feelings, and the chorus is memorable, with a smooth melodic flow that instantly grabs the listener.

The lyrics are really declarative and convey a powerful message, which drives the deal, marking this song as potential praise and worship.

Folabi Nuel ‘More Than Enough’

“More than Enough” is a song that captures the depth of gratitude in the heart of one of Africa’s finest, Folabi Nuel. More importantly, it is the testimony of many of us, and amid those words of worship and gratitude comes the declaration, “Yahweh, you’re more than enough.”

“More than Enough” was recorded live at the Elevation Church in Lekki, Lagos, on September 12, 2021. It is a song from the “Revival is in the Air” Album

Dunnie ft.Chike ‘Already won’

Dunnie’s vast sound palette and propensity for showing her emotions are expanded upon on “Already Won.” She enlists Chike for the Deeyasso-produced duet that has lovers and hopeless romantics drooling.

Here, Dunnie makes a heartfelt delivery about her biggest victory to date—getting a boyfriend or girlfriend—by using a phrase that has gone viral in popular culture – “done with the streets.”

Lade ‘Adulthood Anthem’

In a viral Tik Tok video, Lade, backed by a “battalion-man choir,” deconstructs the trials and tribulations of adulthood. It rocketed Lade to fame and success in Nigeria and beyond.

“It was intentional and personal because that’s where I’m at right now. The fact that I have to do things myself, cater for and make things happen for myself and I believe a lot of youths are there as well,” she said.

Peruzzi ‘Hypertension’

Peruzzi, who always delivers big vibes, did it again with “Hypertension.” The song has a catchy chorus that everyone can get behind thanks to the singer’s use of a choir sound.

Keep in mind that in 2021, Peruzzi gifted us with an incredible studio body of work titled Rum & Boogie, which delves into two separate moods and features twelve jaw-dropping euphonies featuring high-profile musical artists that were carefully picked and truly brought value to his songs.

Limoblaze, Happi, Lecrae ‘Jireh’

It’s likely Limoblaze had no idea that the song he made with gospel rapper Lecrae for a London show would end up being a blessing to millions of people around the world when they first heard it. The song quickly became a viral sensation following the performance.

After that, they decided to turn the Happi-produced single into an entire record, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Ayra Starr ft Kelly Rowland ‘Bloody Samaritan (Remix)’

Ayra Starr, the Nigerian youngster who is driving her generation’s sonic revolution, released “Bloody Samaritan Remix” with American singer and music superstar Kelly Rowland.

Ayra Starr’s beautiful vocals and gritty lyrics, which mirror the strength and growing pains of her generation, have gained her critical acclaim, with NME calling her “the youngster driving her generation’s sonic revolution” and The Face and CLASH calling her “one to watch.”

After many covers, the celestial being decided to bless her fans with the official remix of the mega hit. Kelly Rowland gave her all in this remix and finished the song with her pure and amazing voice.

Future ft Tems ‘Wait for you’

On “Wait For You,” the lead single for “I Never Liked You,” Future enlists his frequent collaborator Drake and Nigerian rising R&B artist Tems for a heartfelt track detailing their twisted relationships and drug addictions.

“Wait For You” has been crowned the most streamed song on Apple Music for 2022. The song won Best Collaboration at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards and is up for more silverware at the 2023 Grammy Awards, where it’s nominated in the Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance categories.

Burna Boy ‘Common Person’

African Giant Burna Boy delivered this year with the song “Common Person.”

Burna Boy’s foray into modern music is highlighted on the tune “Common Person,” which features prominent saxophone work. The song took on a new and beautiful tone due to the combination of the backing vocals and instrumentals.

“Love, Damini” features the single “Common Person” as one of its 19 tracks. Artists including Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Popcaan, Victony, and J Hus are included on the album.

Mercy Chinwo ft Moses Bliss ‘Taking Care (Remix)’

Moses Bliss, a gospel music preacher, songwriter, and vocal powerhouse based in Abuja, Nigeria, worked with Mercy Chinwo on the remix of his hit song “Taking Care,” a sweet song received in a place of gratitude to God for His endless mercy, infinite love, and measurable care for humanity.

The story told in “Taking Care” is about the many ways in which God has provided for us despite our own unreliability. Throughout history, God has always kept a close eye on and provided for His people.

Chris Brown ft Wizkid ‘Call me everyday’

Even though “Call Me Every Day” was supposed to be on Chris Brown’s album and WizKid was a featured artist, it’s interesting that WizKid was the main singer and Breezy played a more supporting role. Thus, the lyrics are sung in a form of vernacular English (or “pidgin English”) and patois.

But other than that, the song’s lyrics are those of a love song, the kind one might reasonably anticipate from the artists in question. The title, which is never stated directly in the lyrics, is a metaphor for the singer’s longing to spend all of his time with his love interest.

Wizkid ft BNXN ‘Mood’

WizKid, a rising star in the world of afrobeats and Nigeria’s most successful R&B crossover musician, released a deluxe version of his most recent album, “Made in Lagos,” which featured four more tracks, among them Buju and WizKid’s Mood.

The short video that the song is meant to accompany offers a rambling tale about Wiz’s imagination and the art of capturing the atmosphere of beautiful places. The P2J-produced song is instantly infectious, helping you get in the mood to dance.

The afrobeats are just so brash and upbeat; they would make you feel like you should be at a dance party.

Teni ‘Little (Love I Love)’

Teni’s incredible vocal range was on full display on the love-themed studio track “Little (Love I Love).” The song made it clear right away that she wanted to return the other person’s love and energy in kind. Clearly, this is a watershed moment for the formidable songstress from Nigeria.

It has been speculated that Teni has broken ties with the record label that propelled her to fame—Dr. Dolor Entertainment—after the release of her two singles, “Little (Love I Love)” and “Legendary,” on her own imprint, Sugar Mummy.

Sunmisola Agbegi ‘Koseunti’

Sunmisola Agbebi is a dynamic new gospel artist whose first track, “Amazing,” has already topped the charts. This year, Sunmisola released the single “Koseunti.” It was inspired by Jeremiah 32:27 and shows that God is the God of all possibilities.

Titled in Yoruba (a language predominantly spoken in the southwestern part of Nigeria), the song translates as “He Has Never Failed” in the English language.

Blaqbonez ft JAE5 ‘Back in Uni’

Nigerian rapper Emeka Akumefule, aka Blaqbonez, signed a record deal with Chocolate City’s 100 Crowns label.

Blaqbonez is famous for blending standard English and Pidgin English. According to the New York Times, he is at the forefront of a musical revolution in Nigeria.

The record “Back In Uni” features a silky opening, but then it gets bumpy with a mashup of Afrobeat, rap by Blaqbonez, and hooks at random intervals.

“Back In Uni” is Blaqbonez’s first collaboration with British-Ghanaian producer JAE5 on a record prior to his album.

Falz ft Chike ‘Knee Down’

On “Knee Down,” Falz confesses to being a bad guy, but he’s the supportive one who would never make his lover leave.

The rapper, known for either his socially conscious music or his humorous take on issues, dips his feet into the experimental waters of Nigeria’s nostalgia-driven alté sound.

In addition, the song is part of his body of work titled, “Bahd”

Magixx ‘All Over’

The song “All Over,” which can be found on Magixx’s sophomore album, features the singer’s signature crooning style and laid-back delivery. In his natural habitat as a lover boy, Magixx showers his crush with assurances that he can wait as long as necessary for them to return his affections.

In “All Over,” Magixx plays to his strengths as a lyricist, which are lyrics that are overly sweet and a voice that is both skillful and evocative.

Chike ft. Flavour ‘Hard to Find’

Chike enlists the help of Nigerian high-life singer Flavour to add a remarkable verse to the song “Hard to Find.”

Chike’s musical and lyrical range is on full display in this song. It follows suit after his last single, “Oruka,” which featured Niniola, and Falz’s featured single, “Knee Down.”

Yinka Bernie ‘Why Do You Call’

Off Yinka Bernie’s latest project, “Why Do You Call,” is a culmination of soulful yet trendy beat patterns.

Buoyed by the underlying drum that is undeniably African, Yinka finds a balance within his sonic palette that allows him to create a unique blend of soul and Afrobeats.

Chike ‘Bad’

Nigerian R&B singer and songwriter, Chike, came through with a new single, which he titled “Bad.”

The new impressive single “Bad” is pulled from his just-released studio project tagged “The Brother’s Keeper” album.

Assuring his fans of 100% listening satisfaction, Chike picked a worthy sound engineer, Saszy Afroshii, who produced the song “Bad.”

Waje ‘In-between’

This timeless tune, “In Between,” was released by the Nigerian recording artist Waje. The song is so beautiful and soothing to the heart.

Waje has been on the music scene for over a decade now and has secured a place in the hearts of many music listeners.

The song is featured on the critically acclaimed studio album Waje 2.0, which has eleven other great records.

Joe Praiz ft Mercy Chinwo ‘Come and See’

Joe Praize, a phenomenally talented Nigerian gospel singer and musician, recently released another gripping track titled “Come and See.”

He included the smooth singing of Mercy Chinwo, a gospel superstar in Nigeria, in this song.

Furthermore, he recently published an album titled “The Assignment,” which included this brand new song.

Sinach ‘A Million Tongues’

Famous gospel singer Sinach gave us the gift of a gorgeous song called “A Million Tongues.” The success of her most recent single, titled “He Lives In You,” and her 2022 single, “Final Word,” motivated her to release this new song. The song “A Million Tongues” offered a fresh perspective on God’s dependability.

According to Sinach, no amount of mainstream music could ever adequately express God’s commitment and compassion. With her expertly honed vocal dexterity, Sinach proved why she is a leading light in Nigerian gospel music.

Onos ‘Jesus Reigns’

Shortly after the just concluded New Dimension Worship Experience, Lagos Edition, Onos released a brand new single titled “Jesus Reigns.“

“Jesus Reigns” is a song of declaration about the sovereignty of God, a sound that will stir up a deep desire to worship Abba.

TY Bello ft Sinmidele and Ore Macaulay ‘Amen Amen’

TY Bello, the Queen of spontaneous worship songs here in Nigeria, came through with another sensational worship song dubbed “Amen Amen,” featuring Sinmidele and Ore Macaulay.

Ty Bello is a songwriter, praise and worship leader, and photographer who has been blessing lives through her spirit filled songs for over two decades.

TY Bello, this time unleashed another spirited track, “Amen Amen” that is off her most recent album, “We are Fire.”

Fireboy DML ft Chris Brown ‘Diana’’

Fireboy DML, a talented new recording artist from Nigeria, released a stunning single called “Diana.”

The artist created a sound that is reminiscent of a breath of fresh air by combining the dynamic rhythm and intensity of afrobeats with the percussive and electronic vibes of electronic music.

He also enlisted the help of American singer Chris Brown, who is known for his consistent vocal performance. In addition, you can find this track on his just released “Playboy” EP.

Mr Eazi ft DJ Tarico & Joey b ‘Patek’

“Patek” is a breezy and dreamy tune that is primarily carried by Mr Eazi and Joey B’s vocals while DJ Tárico’s tune highlights the amapiano sound. In discussing the original record, Mr. Eazi describes the song as a fun track that merges different parts of culture and sound.

“It’s really not that deep,” said Mr Eazi. “It’s a fun song that I can’t wait to perform. And it’s got Nigeria, Ghana and Mozambique all together on one track.”

“Patek” comes on the heels of the singer’s recent 2022 releases, “Legalize” and “Personal Baby,” as the singer gears up to release his 2023 album.

Lojay ft Sarz & Chris Brown ‘Monalisa Remix’

Lagos-based Afro-fusion artist Lojay and internationally renowned super-producer Sarz release a brand-new remix of the recent smash single Monalisa, featuring R&B superstar Chris Brown.

Last year, the original version of Monalisa was an early standout because of its hypnotic beat and catchy hooks. It became not only one of the biggest releases in Nigeria, but also a global hit that put Lojay on the map as one of Nigeria’s fastest-rising cultural exports and cemented Sarz’s reputation as one of the most important names in Afrobeats.

With over 100 million plays, it’s safe to say that Monalisa has become something of a cultural phenomenon.

Iyanya ‘One Side’

In “One Side,” Iyanya explains his condition as being paralysed by a lady. He seeks to win her love and explains that he doesn’t mind dying for her body.

He hypes the lady so that her body increases his temperature with her hotness and draws him to her.

Iyanya brings back a memory of once when he was shown love and took it for granted, but now desperately wants to be loved by this new girl who has paralysed him.

Iyanya ft. Davido and Kizz Daniel ‘Like’

This star-studded track comes with a dance beat in which the artists take turns appreciating their lovers who have been there since day one. Reward Beatz is credited with production.

In the song, Iyanya, Davido, and Kizz Daniel express a magnetic connection with an ear-catching hook and verses at the same time.

Iyanya’s comeback to Made Men Music Group has resulted in a string of hits that have been released back-to-back. He has actually been at the pinnacle of his career once again.

KCEE ft. Iyanya ‘Go’

Kcee, a great singer and composer from Nigeria, released a stunning new single titled “Go.”

But this incredible work of art owes a great deal to the assistance of well-known Nigerian singer and songwriter Iyanya.

This amazing track is the follow-up to his recent smash hit “Mummy Moo,” which he recorded with the extremely gifted Nigerian musician Ollie Gee.

Victony ft Tempo ‘Soweto’

Victony came through with a smash tune titled “Soweto” that features Nigerian producer Tempo.

The song serves as the 6th track off the 7-track body of work project, “Outlaw.”

The album Outlaw displays his range as an artist and his skill at putting his thoughts into catchy tunes with clever lyrics.

Everything about “Soweto” is perfect, from the catchy instrumental to the profound words to Victony’s incredible voice. The Eastern Nigerian flute provides the signature whistle sound that everyone loves and that will get you dancing whether you want to or not.

Iyanya ft Ayra Starr ‘Call’

Iyanya makes a brilliant comeback with the outstanding record “Call.” On the track, the artist collaborates with Mavin Records star Ayra Starr.

Milla Mixx mixed and mastered “Call,” which was produced by the multi-talented 1da Banton.

Dunnie ‘More’

Dunnie calls for attention and affection over an upbeat rhythm charmed with delightful guitar licks that invade its base.

When Dunnie sings with Deeyaso, who she has worked with for a long time, her voice has a softness that shows how happy she is. “More” proves the singer’s going to chase her desires without backing down.

Ckay ft. Ayra Starr Come Close

Ckay, a gifted Nigerian singer-songwriter and record producer, released a smashing single titled “Come Close.”

This mind-blowing track includes the amazing vocal abilities of Ayra Starr, a naturally gifted Nigerian singer and Mavin Records songstress.

Furthermore, this alluring track comes from his just-unveiled debut album, called “Sad Romance EP.”

Rema ‘Addicted’

The 1980s R&B/Soul-inspired number is one of the most experimental records off Rema’s new album, Rave & Roses. “Addicted” takes a whole ‘nother turn from other songs in the project. Here, the singer paints the picture of a love interest addicted to vices of youthful exuberance. “Everyone is allowed to have fun but there should be a balance,” he said, “being at the career height I am, I know that I can have this life to the fullest but I still have my laidback time to create a balance”. The record’s haunting yet enthralling badge upholds Rema’s range and penchant to tap into exotic sonic palettes beyond conventional waves.

Asa ft. Cavemen ‘Good Times’

Asa teams up with Nigerian highlife sensation The Cavemen for an ode to friendship in her recent album. “Good Times” muses over the Black pride of Paul Simon, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, and the enthused warmth of Eddie Okwedy’s “Happy Survival”, courtesy of The Cavemen. “I was thinking about Paul Simon and Ladysmith Black Mambazo when writing this one,” she mentions, “there’s just something acoustic that brings me to Southern Africa here”. The record touches on love in the context of friendship. According to her, “it is one of my easiest songs because it’s about remembering a good friend.”

1da Banton ft Kizz Daniel & Tiwa Savage ‘No wahala’

The remix of Nigerian music artist and producer 1Da Banton’s popular song “No Wahala” was released in early 2022. In this studio song, he features Kizz Daniel and Tiwa Savage, two prominent musicians from Nigeria.

1Da Banton will use this catalog to begin the year 2022. The original song is a part of his impressive studio album, “Original Vibe Machine,” which was released by Squareball Entertainment and boasts fifteen amazing records with stars like Zlatan, Seyi Shay, Stonebwoy, and Duncan Mighty.

Tim Godfrey ft Nathaniel Bassey & Tim Bowman Jr. ‘God Turned it Around’

Tim Godfrey, who sang “Nara,” released a brand new song titled “God Turned It Around.”

Nathaniel Bassey and Tim Bowman Jr. are featured on the uplifting contemporary gospel song “God Turned It Around,” which speaks about the promises of God to everyone through its stirring words and melodic music.

This single is the perfect mix of beautiful guitar lines, drums, trumpet, and bass. It was recorded live at his annual Fearless Concert in Lagos, Nigeria.