Actor Olaiya Igwe goes ‘stark-naked’ in provocative campaign stunt for Tinubu

In a publicity stunt, actor Ebun Oloyede, better known by his stage name Olaiya Igwe, stripped naked and prayed for the election of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

On Friday, the actor posted a video of himself on Instagram in his underwear while relaxing on a beach.

In the clip, Olaiya Igwe can be seen pleading with God for Tinubu’s victory in the upcoming election in February of 2023.

The candidate’s support, he pleaded, should be as plentiful as the sea.

“God, I’m calling on you because of Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the controversial actor yelled in Yoruba.

“Let him win the forthcoming election, get him to the post. I internationally came to the beach to beseech you (God), the most merciful. Let Tinubu’s vote be as much as the water of the ocean. Don’t put us (APC) to shame.”

For Olaiya Igwe, Tinubu is the finest choice because he “reflects our beliefs and highest goals,” as he put it in the caption.

The actor then called on his fellow countrymen to rally behind Tinubu and help him rebuild Nigeria.

“It is my pleasure to support a candidate who truly reflects our values and highest ideals. There is one candidate in this election who will protect that dream,” he added.

“One leader who will fight hard to keep the promise of Nigeria for the next generation. And that’s why we must stand up and make Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Jagaban the next president of Nigeria.”

Olaiya Igwe’s video has, however, stirred mixed reactions on social media.

His stunt comes a few days after Kcee, the singer, and Rahama Sadau, the actress, endorsed Tinubu.

