“This creature doesn’t have a brain, stupidity after stupidity” — FFK slams Labour Party VP candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed

The Labour Party’s deputy presidential candidate, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has been the target of derision from former Minister of Culture and Tourism Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK).

Datti confused Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC’s presidential contender, with Peter Obi during a speech about Tinubu’s health.

Nonetheless, he quickly caught his error and continued his rant against Tinubu’s ‘disgrace’ comment on Obi as highly inappropriate and unpresidential.

On Instagram, FFK commented on the error and accused the vice presidential candidate of showing incompetence.

FFK continued by stressing the importance of Datti’s move back to Mauritania, the country from which his father was originally a native.

