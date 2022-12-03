Police thwart assault on INEC Imo office

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Orlu, Imo State, was attacked by gunmen on Friday, but police were able to repel the attack.

At about 4:30 p.m., thugs believed to be affiliated with the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), broke into the Commission’s headquarters by scaling the fence.

The police spokesman, CSP Michael Abattam, who confirmed the incident, said: “The gunmen suspected to be IPOB/ESN members threw Improvised Explosive Devices( IEDs) into the office from outside the fence shooting sporadically to fight their way into the office.”

He said the police operatives engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel and in the process a number of them sustained bullet injuries.

Read also: INEC reports the loss of 2,000 ballot boxes, 399 voting booths, and 24 generators

“They were suppressed, having suffered a huge defeat, with a number of them sustaining various degrees of bullet wounds, they retreated, into their vehicles and zoomed off but were given a hot chase by the operatives,” he said.

He said however no life was lost and no arms/ammunition was carted away.

“The INEC main building was not affected by the explosives only minor damage was done on the security post caused by the fire from the explosives which were put off immediately by the police operatives,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said efforts were in top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija December 2, 2022

Lagos records 4351 cases of gender-based violence in 11 months

Cecilia Bolaji Dada, Lagos State’s Commissioner for Women’s Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, revealed on Tuesday that 4,351 incidents of gender-based violence ...

YNaija December 1, 2022

Aisha Buhari set to testify against student who made tweet criticizing her

Aisha Buhari, the First Lady, is reportedly scheduled to testify against Aminu Mohammed, a student at the Federal University in ...

YNaija December 1, 2022

Court issues warrant for arrest of Army Chief

A warrant for the arrest of Army Chief of Staff General Faruk Yahaya has been issued by the High Court ...

YNaija November 30, 2022

Student who criticized Aisha Buhari secretly arraigned, remanded in prison

The police have arraigned Aminu Mohammed, who was recently arrested by security personnel for reportedly criticizing the Wife of the ...

YNaija November 30, 2022

INEC reports the loss of 2,000 ballot boxes, 399 voting booths, and 24 generators

INEC, Nigeria’s Independent Electoral Commission, has reiterated that it will recover from recent attacks on its infrastructure. This was announced ...

YNaija November 30, 2022

We had limited time – CBN defends simplicity of the new naira notes 

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has responded to the criticism that its much-anticipated redesign of naira notes was nothing ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail