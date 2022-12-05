What is Tinubu doing in the UK?

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), is scheduled to give a speech on his “Renewed Hope Agenda” at the Chatham House in London today.

At the most prestigious British think tank, he will elaborate on his proposals for national defense, international trade, and British foreign policy.

The former governor of Lagos State is accompanied by the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, his counterpart in Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru, and the former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi.

Tinubu gave a talk at Chatham House in 2011 about the revival of the political opposition in Nigeria.

‘Democracy and the Reemergence of the Opposition in Nigeria’ was the topic of that discussion.

In today’s speech, he will detail his plans to address national security and put an end to the actions of terrorists, bandits, and other criminals who are attempting to hold the country for ransom.

To combat the terrorism, banditry, abduction, and other criminal trends that have Nigeria on edge, Tinubu has promised in his manifesto to implement a strong and decisive approach.

The APC nominee shares the APC’s belief that economic revolution is possible through radical changes.

He thinks the country should be able to produce the necessities for its people rather than relying on imports and risking the flight of its wealth.

Tinubu maintains that reducing imports and increasing exports will help the Naira.

In addition to reducing inflation to single digits, he plans to increase the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to over US$533 billion by the end of next year and bring about double-digit economic growth.

Tinubu has admitted that fuel subsidies have negative effects.

In the event of his administration being elected, he has promised to do away with subsidies.

Additionally, he intends to “re-energise the oil and gas sector by optimizing the nation’s oil-production capacity, bringing an end to the prevalence of theft, vandalism, and corruption in the industry.”

Specifically, Tinubu intends to raise gas production by 20%, fully deregulate midstream gas prices within six months, and finish all gas infrastructure projects by 2027.

Resolving the power issue is one of Tinubu’s strategies for revitalizing the manufacturing sector. Having reliable access to electricity is essential, in his opinion, to maintaining the viability of the informal economy and reviving moribund sectors that can once again generate employment opportunities for young people by returning to their former levels of productivity.