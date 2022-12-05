I’ve received original certificate from Chicago University – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has addressed the concerns surrounding his age, education, and record in the private sector.

The former governor of Lagos State responded to concerns about his birth date and family ties to the Tinubu clan on Monday at Chatham House in London by saying he was born on March 29, 1952. He also suggested that anyone who doubted his claim may request a DNA test.

Tinubu announced on his academic and private sector records that he had recently obtained his original certificate from Chicago State University and that Mobile Oil attested to his great record.

He said, “At the time of birth, I was dated March 29, 1952, in the family record. Then, I don’t think I had decided to be President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, not even that I would go into politics.

“I’ve had a very good record in life. My record is consistent in the university they questioned. They’ve now confessed that they wasted their money and their time. The record is there, and the transcript is there showing March 1952.

“I’m not claiming another father, I’m Tinubu and Tinubu proper. If they want a DNA, they could as well request for one.

“One of them was even accused of not being a Nigerian citizen, I didn’t touch that area.

“Equally, it remains the same. Chicago State University where I graduated has attested to that. Now, I can announce that I have received my original replacement degree certificate from them.

“Deloitte trained me as an accountant. Mobile Oil has attested to my outstanding record. I got to the pinnacle of my career in the private sector. Who among them can brag about that?

“Yes, you want to wrestle with the pig, you’ve got to live with the dirt. That’s what I’m doing. I got into politics knowing fully well that it is muddy water. Smog will come, and you will have to live with the dirt and make sure you are upright to finish the job.

Asked to state why he avoided engaging in debates unlike his colleagues in the presidential race, he said, “I see myself as a marketable individual. You want to use me to make money and I’m saying no.”