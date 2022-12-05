Sex has led me to consider marriage – Juliana Olayode

Juliana Olayode has spoken up about her intense sexual desires, admitting that she is considering marriage.

The actress, who plays Toyo Baby in Jenifa’s Diary, opened up to her followers about her struggles with abstinence in a personal speech.

Olayode, who believes her own body has turned against her, claims that sexual desire has been gnawing at her thoughts.

“Your dearest sister has been going through a lot. My body has been fighting against me like I don’t know it again. It’s getting more difficult to abstain from sex. Everything in my head is screaming sex,” the actress said.

“You don’t know that, the same pressure you go through, I go through even worse. The way it’s going, I’m thinking of getting married for sex.”

Juliana Olayode, while arguing for premarital abstinence from sex, urged fans to find resilience in their faith.

“I have never struggled sexually like I have these past few months. The temptations were huge. I was almost thinking I was bewitched,” she wrote in the caption of the footage.

“Again I was reminded that, on this journey, your strength will fail you and that it takes God to please God. We can not walk this path relying on our own strength, or else we will fall.

“I decided to share my struggles, just to encourage at least one person. Some of y’all who think I have superpowers would know that I have flesh and blood just like y’all.

“Abstaining from sex or staying sexually pure is a decision I have to constantly make every day.

“This is also to encourage somebody who is almost giving up on this journey to hang in there. Remember why you started and draw strength from God and his word.”

