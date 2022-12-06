Jackie Appiah allegedly set to marry Liberian president George Weah this weekend

Rumors about Jackie Appiah, a Ghanaian actress, and George Oppong Weah, the president of Liberia at the time, have persisted on the internet for about two years.

Even more recently, it was claimed that Jackie was carrying a child for George Weah, an assertion that sparked a heated discussion online.

After Jackie wished George Weah well after he won the Liberian presidential election, rumors that the two are secretly dating began to circulate.

And that post appeared to confirm some kind of relationship with the former Liberian international football player.

According to a recent viral rumor that has now spread widely on the local media landscape, Jackie will wed George Weah on Saturday, December 10, which is this weekend.

The authors of this unconfirmed report assert that the Ghanaian actress, who was born in Canada, has consented to become George Weah’s second wife.

It is currently very difficult to confirm the rumors because there is currently no indication of a potential wedding this coming Saturday on any of Jackie Appiah’s social media profiles.

We are closely monitoring this story as it develops and will provide you with relevant updates as the days pass.

