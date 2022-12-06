Asake nominated for BBC Radio 1 Sound of 2023 award

Ahmed Ololade, better known by his stage name Asake, is a nominee for the BBC Radio 1 Sound of 2023 award.

In order to recognize and promote “some of the largest and most exciting global superstars,” the BBC Radio 1 Sound award was created.

On Monday, the organization announced the nominations on its website.

The event’s organizers said in a statement that more than 130 professionals in the field and performers made the final decisions on the nominations.

“The list was compiled using recommendations from 136 influential music experts, including artistes, DJs, radio and TV producers, journalists, streaming experts and festival bookers. All were asked to name their favourite three new acts, who could be performers from any country and any musical genre, whether or not they are signed,” it reads.

“They cannot have been the lead artist on a UK top five album or three UK top ten singles before 31 October 2022. They also must not already be widely known by the UK general public (for example, a member of a hit band going solo or a TV star) or have appeared on the Sound Of… list before.”

It was also mentioned that Radio 1 will air the winner announcement on January 5, 2023.

PinkPantheress, an English singer and composer, took up the prize in its inaugural year.

Chris Price, the head of music for Radio 1, remarked that this year’s list is “one of the strongest and most diverse” in the show’s history.

“This year’s Sound Of longlist is one of the strongest and most diverse we’ve ever published. The most striking thing about it is the breadth of genres represented,” Price said.

“Every single artist on the list has been incubated on Radio 1’s playlist and specialist output; whoever wins, we can be sure that 2023 will be a vintage year for new Pop, Dance, R&B, Soul, Drum & Bass, Afrobeats and Indie.”

Below is the full list of nominees: