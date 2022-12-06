Popular Actress Bimbo Ademoye reportedly engaged to VJ Adams

Supposedly, the well-known actress Bimbo Ademoye is engaged to her longtime beau VJ Adams.

Adams Ibrahim Adebola, better known as VJ Adams, has many talents, including those of a video jockey, TV host, singer, and businessman.

In 2008, he competed in the reality competition Next Movie Star West Africa and gained widespread attention as a result.

Rumor has it that the couple has been together for some time and is about to take the next step toward marriage.

As expected, the rumours have sparked reactions from fans of the two in the online community.

