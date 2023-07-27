Bimbo Ademoye, Adedimeji Lateef, Lilian Afegbai Others Star in Laide Daramola’s Hotel Labamba Movie

What happens when everyone rides on the wings of secrecy to get something?

Hotel Labamba tells a story of a young beauty influencer who was killed for reasons best known to the killer, the suspense is riverting and the plot thickens as the killer is among them in Hotel Labamba.

Hotel Labamba features elaborate set pieces, investigative scenes, an engaging dialogue, balanced by an exciting comedy and relatable story at its core. Starring A-list actors like Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Ademoye, Lilian Afegbai, Bolaji Ogunmola, Blessing Jessica Obasi, Femi Adebayo. Hotel Labamba is directed by Biodun Stephens and produced by Laide Daramola.

The Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival has already given this must-see movie 8 nominations in categories including Best Picture Drama, Best Original Film, Best Drama International, Best Musical and Original Music Score, just to name a few. Hotel Labamba is coming in HOT!!!

The search for the killer in Hotel Labamba is getting intense, leaving us at the edge of our seats. Don’t miss out on all the drama and investigation as Hotel Labamba Premieres in all cinemas nationwide from July 28, 2023. The movie soundtrack is to be released on July 28, 2023.

Fasten your seat belts as it is about to be a bumpy ride.

Watch the trailer here – https://youtu.be/_xq-odporPM

Pre-order here – https://theplug.ffm.to/hotellabamba