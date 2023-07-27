Bimbo Ademoye, Adedimeji Lateef, Lilian Afegbai Others Star in Laide Daramola’s Hotel Labamba Movie

What happens when everyone rides on the wings of secrecy to get something?

Hotel Labamba tells a story of a young beauty influencer who was killed for reasons best known to the killer, the suspense is riverting and the plot thickens as the killer is among them in Hotel Labamba.

Hotel Labamba features elaborate set pieces, investigative scenes, an engaging dialogue, balanced by an exciting comedy and relatable story at its core. Starring A-list actors like Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Ademoye, Lilian Afegbai, Bolaji Ogunmola, Blessing Jessica Obasi, Femi Adebayo. Hotel Labamba is directed by Biodun Stephens and produced by Laide Daramola.           

The Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival has already given this must-see movie 8 nominations in categories including Best Picture Drama, Best Original Film, Best Drama International, Best Musical and Original Music Score,  just to name a few. Hotel Labamba is coming in HOT!!!

The search for the killer in Hotel Labamba is getting intense, leaving us at the edge of our seats. Don’t miss out on all the drama and investigation as Hotel Labamba Premieres in all cinemas nationwide from July 28, 2023. The movie soundtrack is to be released on July 28, 2023.

Fasten your seat belts as it is about to be a bumpy ride.

Watch the trailer here – https://youtu.be/_xq-odporPM

Pre-order here – https://theplug.ffm.to/hotellabamba

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija July 26, 2023

Why the New Supa Komando Television Commercial “The Jump Off” is a Hit

Have you watched the new Supa Komando commercial? The storyline, acting, soundtrack and audio-visual quality is testament to the effort ...

YNaija July 25, 2023

Charge and Conquer – Infinix NOTE 30 Ensures Optimal Gaming Performance with its Revolutionary Bypass Charging

Unleash Your Gaming Potential with Infinix NOTE 30’s Innovative Bypass Charging Function For avid mobile gamers, gathering with friends for ...

YNaija July 24, 2023

TECNO’S CAMON 20 PREMIER 5G ELEVATES MOBILE FILMMAKING WITH AMAZING SHORT FILMS

In an unprecedented fusion of art and technology, TECNO introduces The Thing with Feathers and Hidden Figure, two extraordinary short ...

YNaija July 18, 2023

Davido, Sola Sobowale, Destiny Etiko and more Bag Endorsement deal with D’GENERAL BITTERS

Welcome to the world of Crafts Methods, a top notch FMCG Company in Nigeria. Craft Methods will be unveiling its ...

YNaija July 14, 2023

YellowLyfe Events Celebrates the Resounding Success of the “Tech Unwind Abuja” Event

Abuja, Nigeria – July 12, 2023 – YellowLyfe, a leading event management company, is thrilled to announce the triumphant conclusion ...

YNaija July 14, 2023

TomTom Unveils Breathe Academy: A Game-Changing Platform for Music Creatives, Reaffirms Commitment to Nurturing Nigeria’s Music Talent

LAGOS, Nigeria, July 4, 2023 – TomTom Candy, Nigeria’s favourite menthol brand, under Cadbury Nigeria Plc (a subsidiary of Mondelēz ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail