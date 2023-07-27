Mercy and Whitemoney Forge Unholy Alliance – Will They Dominate the #BBNaijaAllStars Edition?

In the high-stakes world of reality TV, alliances and strategic maneuvers can often make or break a contestant’s journey to victory.

The ongoing BBNaija TV show has not been exempt from such cunning tactics, as the winners of the Pepper Dem and Shine Ya Eye seasons recently revealed a secret alliance to conquer the All Stars edition.

During a candid conversation in the lounge, Whitemoney confided in Mercy about the disapproval they faced from fellow housemates upon their triumphant return. Neo and Cross, among others, expressed their discontent, feeling that it was unjust for past winners to have a shot at glory once more.

Whitemoney divulged, “Not everyone is happy that the winners are back. Neo was like it’s not fair that we are here, Cross also said that he swears that I’m not taking it this time, that he’s the winner.” The tension was palpable, but Whitemoney was undeterred, pledging his unwavering loyalty to Mercy, vowing never to nominate her, and seeking her commitment in return.

Mercy, too, shared her struggles with external objections to her return, recounting how she faced negativity even before entering the house. She revealed, “That’s the energy I got even before the house, that was the narrative. You saw what happened and how they tried to sabotage my coming back. Someone started sponsoring lies that I bought all the SIM cards and paid all the blogs.”

In a strategic move that has set the stage for a gripping narrative, Whitemoney proposed that only one of them should emerge victorious in the All Stars edition, with the other as the first runner-up. “Right now, I’d rather have you win than any of these people. You win it, I’m your first runner-up or I win it, and you’re my first runner-up,” he asserted passionately. Mercy concurred, sealing their alliance and setting the stage for a compelling rivalry against the rest of the housemates.

“Not everyone is happy to see us here, I initially came here to promote my music, but now let’s play the game.” – Whitemoney to Mercy#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/fjsOy4cT29 — AE (@AssistantEbukaa) July 27, 2023

The alliance between the two BBNaija winners has sparked some debate. Supporters of the duo view the move as a brilliant strategy, leveraging their prior experiences and fan bases to forge an unstoppable force. However, skeptics argue that it’s unfair to the other contestants who are fighting for their first taste of victory.

As the drama unfolds and the All Stars edition progresses, all eyes will be on Whitemoney and Mercy to see if their strategic alliance will lead to triumph.

Would either one betray the other? With allegiances constantly shifting and emotions running high, the BBNaija house is undoubtedly a pressure cooker of suspense and intrigue.