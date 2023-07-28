Super Falcons Defeat Australia 3-2 in Thrilling Women’s World Cup Clash; Gbajabiamila Reveals Reason for Non-Assignment of Portfolios to Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Super Falcons Defeat Australia 3-2 in Thrilling Women’s World Cup Clash

I Understand What You’re Going Through, Be Patient a Little More – Tinubu to Nigerians

Adamu Bulkachuwa Challenges ICPC’s Investigation, Claims Constitutional Immunity

Gbajabiamila Reveals Reason for Non-Assignment of Portfolios to Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees

Court Rejects DSS Request for Extended Detention of Emefiele

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

In a breathtaking showdown at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the Super Falcons of Nigeria displayed their sheer grit and determination, orchestrating an exhilarating comeback to seal a stunning 3-2 victory over Australia on Thursday.

The encounter witnessed an intense start as Emily Van Egmund capitalized on a Nigerian defensive error, slotting home a goal for the Matildas in the opening minute of added time. However, Coach Randy Waldrum’s girls wasted no time in responding, equalizing shortly after thanks to Rasheedat Ajibade’s brilliant assist, which set up Uchenna Kanu to find the back of the net.

The first half concluded with both teams on level terms, setting the stage for a riveting second half. While Australia pressed on in pursuit of a second goal, it was the Super Falcons who capitalized on a golden opportunity in the 65th minute. Osinachi Ohale expertly headed the ball into an unguarded net after the Australian goalkeeper failed to clear Ajibade’s header effectively.

Coach Waldrum’s tactical acumen came to the fore as he made a crucial double substitution before Ohale’s goal, bringing in Ifeoma Onumonu for Uchenna Kanu and introducing Asisat Oshoala in place of Ester Okoronkwo. Oshoala, who has been under scrutiny, answered her critics in style within minutes of stepping onto the pitch. A defensive mix-up granted her an opening, and she capitalized to score her first goal of the tournament, leaving spectators awestruck.

However, despite the two-goal deficit, the Matildas refused to relent and launched a spirited effort to turn the tide. They pushed forward in a bid to revive their campaign, but they encountered a formidable obstacle in Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, whose exceptional saves kept the Australians at bay. In the dying moments of added time, the home team managed to pull one back, with Alanna Kennedy finding the back of the net to salvage some consolation.

Even as the final whistle blew, the excitement didn’t wane, with Mackenzie Arnold making a sensational save to deny Asisat Oshoala a potential second goal from long-range.

With this monumental victory on Thursday, Nigeria takes the pole position in Group B, amassing four crucial points after previously playing out a goalless draw against Canada. A mere draw against Ireland in their upcoming fixture on Monday will secure the Super Falcons a coveted spot in the knockout stage for the second consecutive time.

As for the co-hosts, they currently hold three points and are in dire need of a win against Canada to secure a place in the last 16.

This momentous win has not only catapulted Nigeria to the top of the group but has also etched their name in history as the only African country to have clinched a victory in the tournament so far. Additionally, Asisat Oshoala’s extraordinary goal-scoring feat has etched her name in the record books, making her the sole African player to have scored three goals in three consecutive Women’s World Cup editions, adding to her successful strikes in the 2015 and 2019 tournaments.

In a meeting with All Progressives Congress (APC) national youth leaders at the state house on Thursday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu empathetically acknowledged the hardships that Nigerians are currently facing. Following the announcement of the removal of petrol subsidy on May 29, concerns have arisen over the increasing prices of essential commodities and the overall cost of living.

Tinubu assured citizens that he genuinely understands their pains and hardships and promised that these challenging times would pave the way for a more “prosperous, equitable, and inclusive economy.” He pledged to make every decision necessary to ensure the prosperity and unity of the country, acknowledging that economic reforms might take time, and urged the people to remain patient a little longer.

Reflecting on the issue of fuel subsidy, the president recognized the complexity of tackling a long-standing challenge that spans over four decades. He emphasized that his administration is committed to finding lasting solutions despite the difficulties.

Moreover, President Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to involving Nigerian youths in governance and the decision-making processes. He assured them that they would be actively included in various aspects of governance to ensure a more representative and inclusive administration. In this regard, the federal government plans to collaborate with lending institutions to provide micro-loans at very low-interest rates, thereby fostering economic activities among citizens.

During the meeting, Abdullahi Dayo Israel, the APC national youth leader, congratulated President Tinubu and the party on their victory at the polls. The youth leaders also took the opportunity to request inclusion in appointments to the dissolved boards and agencies of the government, seeking meaningful representation in key decision-making positions.

Adamu Bulkachuwa Challenges ICPC’s Investigation, Claims Constitutional Immunity

Former Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa has taken a stand against the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) investigation into comments he made during the valedictory session of the ninth national assembly.

Speaking at the senate valedictory session, the former senator said he often “encroached on” his wife’s space while she was in office.

But Ahmad Lawan, the former senate president who presided over the session, interrupted the senator before he spoke any further.

Zainab, a former president of the Court of Appeal, was the first female to hold the position.

The former senator expressed that the ICPC lacks the authority to investigate him over the remarks he made, which sparked outrage and demands for inquiries.

Bulkachuwa’s claim is that, as a serving senator, he was protected by constitutional immunity when he made the statement, which he believes was misinterpreted. He further argued that the National Assembly, as an independent arm of government, holds the power to regulate and discipline its members for any conduct or speech made on the floor of the Senate.

In the suit filed as FHC/ABJ/CS/895/2023, Bulkachuwa defended his right to express himself freely on the floor of the senate, asserting that no civil or criminal proceedings could be instituted against him unless the senate committee responsible for investigating its members gave prior approval.

However, the attorney-general of the federation (AGF) and ICPC opposed Bulkachuwa’s stance, contending that he no longer enjoys immunity from arrest and prosecution as he is no longer a serving senator. The court hearing saw opposing arguments from various parties involved, including the Department of State Services (DSS).

The presiding judge, Inyang Ekwo, adjourned the matter to October 25 for judgment, leaving the decision on the case pending until then.

Gbajabiamila Reveals Reason for Non-Assignment of Portfolios to Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, has shed light on the reason why his principal opted not to assign portfolios to the 28 ministerial nominees submitted to the Senate.

Speaking with reporters after the list’s submission, Gbajabiamila stated that while the screening process is underway, it offers the President and his team the flexibility to determine the best-fit roles for each nominee.

Although the idea of attaching portfolios to the nominees appears appealing, Gbajabiamila noted that doing so might restrict the President from making changes if necessary. For example, if a nominee was initially proposed for a specific ministry, but later it is found that they might be better suited for another role, re-screening them could be cumbersome.

Gbajabiamila acknowledged the merits of attaching portfolios, as it provides the Senate with a clear understanding of the President’s intentions for each nominee. However, considering the potential restructuring of ministries and the creation of new ones, the President seeks the freedom to allocate roles based on the nominees’ skills and qualifications.

The current approach allows the President to assess each nominee’s suitability for different positions, except for specialized roles like the Attorney General. By doing so, President Tinubu aims to ensure that the right individuals are assigned to the most fitting roles, even if that requires some reshuffling during the screening process.

Court Rejects DSS Request for Extended Detention of Emefiele

Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja has ruled against the Department of State Services (DSS), rejecting their request for a 14-day extended detention order for the suspended Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

The DSS had sought the extended detention based on purported new evidence they claimed to have discovered. However, Justice Muazu dismissed the application, considering it an abuse of court process and lacking jurisdiction.

During the hearing, the judge raised concerns about the court’s jurisdiction, as exclusive rights to grant detention orders lie with the Magistrate Court under Sections 293 and 296 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act. In response, Mr. Victor Ejelonu, the counsel representing the DSS, chose to withdraw the matter.

This application came following Mr. Emefiele’s re-arrest by the DSS from the Federal High Court premises in Lagos after being remanded in a Correctional Centre. He was awaiting the fulfillment of his bail conditions, which were initially granted by Justice Nicholas Oweibo.