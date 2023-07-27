Seyi Tinubu Promises Nigerians Renewed Hope Amidst Fuel Price Hike; Boko Haram’ll be Child’s Play – Asari Dokubo Warns Rivers Gov, Fubara | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Seyi Tinubu Promises Nigerians Renewed Hope Amidst Fuel Price Hike

In a resounding show of confidence, Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, has come forward to address the nation, asserting that his father is the leader Nigerians have been longing for. The reassuring message was delivered via a video that quickly gained traction on social media platforms.

Amidst the backdrop of the recent surge in fuel prices, Seyi Tinubu’s statement takes on added significance. Following the removal of subsidies, the pump price of fuel surged to an alarming N612 per litre, causing concern and hardships for citizens across the nation.

Nonetheless, Seyi Tinubu urged Nigerians to maintain faith in his father’s ability to fulfill the “Renewed Hope” mandate. He expressed his gratitude to the public for their unwavering support, stating, “I wanna say thank you for the faith you have in our president. And I guarantee you President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not fail. Nigeria, the hope that we’ve been looking and hoping for is here. The president that we’ve all wanted is here.”

The young entrepreneur’s remarks serve as a rallying call for the nation to place trust in President Bola Tinubu’s leadership prowess, especially during these challenging times marked by soaring fuel prices.

As the nation grapples with economic uncertainties, Seyi Tinubu’s words try to echo a promise of positive change and a brighter future.

In a viral video, Asari Dokubo, a former militant leader in the Niger Delta region, has issued a chilling warning to the Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara.

Dokubo cautioned the governor, emphasizing that the repercussions of his actions could far exceed the threats posed by Boko Haram.

Addressing his foot soldiers, Dokubo clarified that their primary objective is to protect the state, not to incite conflicts. He expressed concern over Governor Fubara’s response to certain situations and cited an instance when the governor remained silent after Nnamdi Kanu placed a N100 million bounty on another politician, Governor Wike.

Dokubo further asserted that his group refrains from seeking trouble, but if Governor Fubara chooses to provoke them, he will face severe consequences. Comparing their potential actions to be worse than Boko Haram’s, the former agitator urged the governor to refrain from escalating tensions.

Despite possessing the power to disrupt the peace in Rivers State, Dokubo highlighted that his group has deliberately chosen to exercise restraint and not engage in destructive behavior. He reminded Governor Fubara that, according to Nigeria’s constitution, they are equal in standing, regardless of the governor’s official position.

The situation remains tense as Dokubo’s warning carries weight and serves as a reminder of the potential consequences if provoked. As the video circulates on various platforms, the public watches closely to see how the situation between the former militant leader and the governor unfolds.

In a statement on Wednesday, Presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, reiterated that federal universities in Nigeria continue to uphold their tuition-free status. He emphasized that recent announcements by some universities regarding additional charges, such as hostel accommodation, registration, and laboratory fees, are not to be mistaken for tuition fees.

The clarification comes amidst growing concerns following the decision by certain tertiary institutions, including the University of Lagos (UNILAG), to raise fees for both new and returning undergraduate students. UNILAG attributed the fee hike to the “prevailing economic realities” and the need to fulfill its obligations to students, staff, and service providers.

UNILAG’s management, after extensive consultations with stakeholders, justified the adjustments, stating that the institution had not increased obligatory fees in recent years. The revised fees are set to take effect from the 1st Semester of the 2023/2024 Academic Session. The university sought understanding and support from students and other stakeholders, assuring a commitment to providing the best learning experience.

As the nation’s education landscape faces economic challenges, students and their families are closely monitoring the developments in university fee structures. The Presidency’s reaffirmation of tuition-free federal universities provides some reassurance, but concerns about the overall cost of education persist.

In the midst of the ongoing discussions on the affordability and accessibility of higher education, the fate of students and institutions remains a critical topic of public interest.

The Nigerian federal government has issued a response to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) after the union’s announcement of a seven-day ultimatum for a nationwide strike, protesting against the recent increase in petrol prices and the high cost of living in the country.

In a communique signed by NLC President Joe Ajaero and General Secretary Emmanuel Ugboaja, the union expressed its discontent with what it described as “anti-poor” and “insensitive” policies. These policies include the recent hike in petrol prices and sudden increases in public school fees, among others. The NLC accused the federal government of showing disdain and contempt for the Nigerian people, declaring a war of attrition on citizens.

However, the federal government, represented by B.E Jedy-Agba, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Justice, responded by highlighting that the NLC is restrained by an order from the National Industrial Court. The court issued an injunctive order on June 5, preventing the NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC) from engaging in any strike or industrial action related to the removal of petrol subsidy. The court’s order is pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Jedy-Agba advised the NLC to seek other avenues for negotiations with the government instead of resorting to self-help and disregarding the court’s orders. The statement emphasized that the NLC has already submitted to the court’s jurisdiction and is being represented by a reputable law firm, Femi Falana, SAN. The government urged the NLC to respect the court’s role in addressing the issues at hand.

Amidst the legal restraints, the government pointed out that both federal and state authorities are engaging with stakeholders to mitigate the impacts of the fuel subsidy removal and fuel price increment.

The statement concluded by encouraging the NLC to pursue negotiations rather than proceeding with a strike action.

On Wednesday, the Nigerian Senate firmly rejected a request for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). The decision came during the consideration and adoption of a motion titled “Condemning the disruptive nature of sit-at-home Demonstrations in Southeast Nigeria,” sponsored by Senator Osita Izunaso, representing Imo under the All Progressives Congress (APC). All other senators from the southeast region also co-sponsored the motion.

According to NAN, Senator Izunaso highlighted the severe consequences of the ongoing sit-at-home orders in the southeast. He pointed out the loss of thousands of innocent lives and over a trillion naira worth of destroyed properties. Moreover, the region has witnessed a decline in productivity, income reduction, and the departure of investors due to the disruptive nature of the protests.

The sit-at-home demonstrations have also adversely affected education, leading to violence and clashes with law enforcement agencies, resulting in further loss of lives. Senator Izunaso expressed concerns about the potential for criminal elements to exploit the situation while people are forced to stay at home.

The motion particularly addressed Simon Ekpa, who claimed to be a disciple of Nnamdi Kanu and was issuing illegal sit-at-home orders. The senate expressed fears that Ekpa’s activities might corrupt the minds of Nigerian youths and turn them against the government.

The Senate condemned the activities of Ekpa and the sit-at-home order, and it invited the Minister of Foreign Affairs and other relevant stakeholders to conduct a thorough investigation and bring the sponsors of the protests to justice.

However, the Senate declined a request to handle Nnamdi Kanu’s case with a political solution approach, given the ongoing litigation on the matter. Meanwhile, the red chamber observed a minute of silence to honor those who lost their lives due to the disruptive sit-at-home protests.

As the situation unfolds, stakeholders closely watch how the government will address the concerns raised in the motion and the implications on the region’s stability and socio-economic activities.