President Tinubu’s Ministerial List Reportedly Includes Wike, Oyetola, el-Rufai, and Others

According to reports from The Nation, President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial list includes former governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), and Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), among others. The list was purportedly sent to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, this morning.

In addition to the aforementioned former governors, TheCable understands that the list also features David Umahi (former governor of Ebonyi), Atiku Bagudu (former governor of Kebbi), Mohammed Badaru (former governor of Jigawa), and David Edevbie (governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 elections).

However, there are indications that Lateef Fagbemi’s nomination may be in jeopardy due to his close association with Rotimi Amaechi, the immediate past Minister of Transportation.

The President must submit the ministerial list to the Senate before the end of this week, adhering to Section 42(a) of the Constitution, which stipulates that “the nomination of any person to the office of a Minister for confirmation by the Senate shall be done within sixty days after the date the President has taken the oath of office.”

President Tinubu assumed office on May 29, making it imperative to meet the constitutional deadline.

The Senate is scheduled to commence its recess today and will reconvene in September, creating a limited window for the ministerial list to be considered and confirmed. As the political landscape awaits official confirmation of the ministerial appointments, stakeholders and the public remain attentive to the composition of the new cabinet.