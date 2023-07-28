Nigerian Police to Prosecute Skit Maker ‘Cute Abiola’ for Offensive Portrayal of Police Uniform

The Nigerian Police have taken a firm stance against skit maker Cute Abiola, born Abdulgafar Abiola, for what they term as a “derogatory portrayal” of the police uniform.

The comedian posted two skits on his Instagram page, donning a police uniform and begging for money, which the police authorities found “disrespectful and offensive” to the force.

In a statement issued by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, it was clarified that the force had previously warned skit makers and filmmakers against defiling the sanctity of the police uniform. The police are committed to upholding the dignity of the uniform and maintaining the integrity of the men and women who wear it in service to the nation.

The statement highlighted that such actions are not only offensive but also in direct violation of Section 251 of the Criminal Code and Section 133 of the Penal Code Law. As a result, Cute Abiola will be investigated and possibly prosecuted for his deliberate acts.

The Nigerian Police emphasized the significance of responsible freedom of expression and called on media personalities and the public to avoid actions that could undermine public trust in law enforcement institutions. They aim to uphold the sanctity of the uniform and will pursue due legal process to hold individuals or entities accountable for bringing disrepute to the uniform and the institution it represents.

It is worth noting that in 2021, Cute Abiola faced detainment for violating the social media policy of the Nigerian Navy, indicating a history of controversial incidents.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija July 27, 2023

Rema Refuses to Perform in Atlanta Due to Subpar Venue Conditions

Nigerian international sensation, Rema, known for his global hit single “Calm Down” and as a trailblazer in the Afrobeats genre, ...

YNaija July 26, 2023

Davido Unfollows Isreal DMW on Instagram After Manager Rendered Apology to Muslim Community on His Behalf

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Davido, has made a bold move on social media after facing widespread criticism over the controversial music ...

YNaija July 26, 2023

‘No Apology is Required’ – Wole Soyinka Defends Davido Over Controversial Music Video

Renowned Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, has come forward to back Davido, advising the Afrobeats star not to issue an apology ...

YNaija July 25, 2023

TikTok Introduces ‘Text-Only Posts’: Another Rival to Elon Musk’s Twitter?

TikTok, the popular social media platform owned by China’s ByteDance, has introduced a new feature called ‘text-only posts’, bearing some ...

YNaija July 24, 2023

Angel Reveals Club Fight with Frodd That Ended Their Friendship #BBNaijaAllStars

Drama unfolded in the Big Brother house today as Angel engaged in a candid conversation with Adekunle and Neo in ...

YNaija July 24, 2023

Bashir Ahmad Commends Davido For Taking Down ‘Offensive’ Video

In response to the backlash over the controversial video shared by Davido, former aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail