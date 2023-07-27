AMVCA Impact Report Reveals MultiChoice Nigeria’s N9 Billion Investment in Africa’s Film Sector

MultiChoice Nigeria, the organizers of the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA), has released an impact report highlighting their substantial investments in award events, training, and logistics.

Since its inception in 2013, the AMVCA has significantly impacted Africa’s film sector, demonstrating the entertainment firm’s commitment to the growth and advancement of the industry.

The recently launched impact report details the impressive achievements of the AMVCA over the course of nine editions.

Notably, the award ceremony has issued 267 awards, contributing to the recognition and promotion of outstanding talent in television, film, and entertainment across the continent.

In addition, the AMVCA has made a remarkable socio-economic impact by creating over 27,000 jobs, benefitting a multitude of industry professionals.

The comprehensive report reveals the tangible benefits that the AMVCA has brought to Africa’s film sector. Notably, the investment has led to improved film standards, international recognition, exposure, and distribution, talent development, industry networking, and collaboration.

An astounding 61.9 percent of film sector players attribute the AMVCA’s contributions to the growth of the African film sector, while 76.1 percent acknowledge its role in boosting international recognition for African films.

Click here to view the report.

The ninth edition of the AMVCA, held in May, showcased exceptional performances in television, film, and entertainment. The event, hosted by Zozibini Tunzi and IK Osakioduwa, celebrated the talents that continue to elevate the African film industry on the global stage.

