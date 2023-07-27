Senate Reveals President Tinubu’s 28 Ministerial Nominees (See Full List)

President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial list has finally been presented before the Senate.

Among the prominent names featured on the list are former Governors Nyesom Wike, Dave Umahi, and Nasir El Rufai, along with several other distinguished nominees.

The unveiling took place on Thursday afternoon, with Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, presenting the list to Senate President Godswill Akpabio at precisely 01:19pm.

Nigerians had been eagerly awaiting this moment, and the list’s release was met with curiosity and anticipation.

President Tinubu’s ministerial list comprises 28 nominees, each carefully selected to fulfill crucial roles in Nigeria’s governance.

Alongside the former governors, other noteworthy individuals such as Dele Alake, presidential spokesman, and Mohammed Idris, a respected political figure, also secured coveted spots on the prestigious roster.

As the Senate proceeds with the confirmation process, the nation is abuzz with speculations about the future cabinet’s composition and the direction the country will take under the leadership of these nominees.

See the full list below.

1. Abubakar Momoh
2. Yusuf Maitama Tukur
3. Mohammed Dangiwa
4. Hanatu Musawa
5. Uche Nnaji
6. Betta Edu
7. Doris Uzoka
8. David Umahi
9.Nyesom Wike
10. Mohamed Badaru
11. Nasir El-Rufai
12. Ekperikpe Ekpo
13. Nkiru Onyejiocha
14. Olubunmi Ojo
15. Stella Okotete
16. Uju Ohaneye
17. Bello Mohammed Goroyo
18. Dele Alake
19. Lateef Fagbemi
20. Mohammed Idris
21. Olawale Edun
22. Wahid Adelabu
23. Imma Ibrahim
24. Ali Pate
25. Joseph Utsev
26. Abubakar Kyari
27. John Enoh
28. Sani Abubakar Danladi

