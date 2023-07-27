Senate Reveals President Tinubu’s 28 Ministerial Nominees (See Full List)

President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial list has finally been presented before the Senate.

Among the prominent names featured on the list are former Governors Nyesom Wike, Dave Umahi, and Nasir El Rufai, along with several other distinguished nominees.

The unveiling took place on Thursday afternoon, with Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, presenting the list to Senate President Godswill Akpabio at precisely 01:19pm.

Nigerians had been eagerly awaiting this moment, and the list’s release was met with curiosity and anticipation.

President Tinubu’s ministerial list comprises 28 nominees, each carefully selected to fulfill crucial roles in Nigeria’s governance.

Alongside the former governors, other noteworthy individuals such as Dele Alake, presidential spokesman, and Mohammed Idris, a respected political figure, also secured coveted spots on the prestigious roster.

As the Senate proceeds with the confirmation process, the nation is abuzz with speculations about the future cabinet’s composition and the direction the country will take under the leadership of these nominees.

See the full list below.

1. Abubakar Momoh

2. Yusuf Maitama Tukur

3. Mohammed Dangiwa

4. Hanatu Musawa

5. Uche Nnaji

6. Betta Edu

7. Doris Uzoka

8. David Umahi

9.Nyesom Wike

10. Mohamed Badaru

11. Nasir El-Rufai

12. Ekperikpe Ekpo

13. Nkiru Onyejiocha

14. Olubunmi Ojo

15. Stella Okotete

16. Uju Ohaneye

17. Bello Mohammed Goroyo

18. Dele Alake

19. Lateef Fagbemi

20. Mohammed Idris

21. Olawale Edun

22. Wahid Adelabu

23. Imma Ibrahim

24. Ali Pate

25. Joseph Utsev

26. Abubakar Kyari

27. John Enoh

28. Sani Abubakar Danladi