Rema Refuses to Perform in Atlanta Due to Subpar Venue Conditions

Nigerian international sensation, Rema, known for his global hit single “Calm Down” and as a trailblazer in the Afrobeats genre, made a bold decision on July 27, 2023, during his ‘Rave & Roses’ Tour in Atlanta. The award-winning artist refused to perform at the Atlanta leg of the tour, citing the unacceptable state of the venue as the reason.

A video clip captured by an audience member and shared on Twitter captured the moment when Rema addressed his disappointed fans. He expressed his concern that Afrobeats, as a genre, deserves better representation and treatment than what the current venue provided.

Uncompromising in his artistic standards, Rema firmly stated, “Afrobeats is way too big to look like this. I don’t take no rubbish, and I respect my fans. I’m going to reschedule this show because they have disrespected me and disrespected Afrobeats by treating you guys like this.”

.@heisrema walks off the stage at the Atlanta stop of his tour tonight after not being satisfied with the venuepic.twitter.com/cROwuMYnzf — TurnTable Charts (@TurntableCharts) July 27, 2023

The decision to cancel the performance may have left hundreds of fans disappointed, but they likely appreciated Rema’s dedication to providing them with the best experience possible. The talented artist’s hit single “Calm Down” has achieved massive global success, making Afrobeats one of the biggest exports in the music industry.

Rema’s achievements include records such as being the Nigerian artist with the most monthly listeners on Spotify, having the most streamed Afrobeats song on Spotify, and holding the record for the most-watched Nigerian music video on YouTube, among others. His popularity has transcended continents, and he has become one of the hottest artists in the world.

With such remarkable achievements, Rema holds himself to a high standard, ensuring that his craft and stage performances uphold the prestige of Afrobeats.