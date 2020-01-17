5 Things that Should Matter Today: President Buhari pledges to sustain efforts to ending child marriage

President Buhari today vowed that his government will sustain on-going efforts to end child marriage and improve girl-child education in the country. The President said this while commissioning the headquarters building of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs in Abuja. The President said it is the collective duty of all to ensure that mothers of today and tomorrow are educated, encouraged and empowered.

NFF now ready to begin contract negotiations with Gernot Rohr

According to reports, the Nigeria Football Federation is reportedly ready to begin new contract negotiations with Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr, even though the Franco-German tactician has just six months on his contract and could start talking to other interested employers.

President Buhari nominates IMF director Kingsley Obiora as deputy governor of CBN

President Buhari has sent the name of Dr Kingsley Isitua Obiora to the Senate for confirmation as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

In a letter to President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, President Buhari said the nomination was in accordance with the provision of Section 8(1) (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act 2007.

Dr Obiora, upon confirmation by the Senate, replaces Dr Joseph Nnanna, who retires on February 2nd 2020.

Reverse ruling on Imo guber election – PDP tells Supreme Court

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Uche Secondus, alongside members of the party’s National Working Committee, has called on the Supreme court to reverse its January 14th ruling annulling the election of its candidate, Ihedioha Emeka as governor of Imo state and replacing him with APC’s Hope Uzodinma.

The party chairman made the demand at a press conference which held in Abuja yesterday.

Minister of Technology Ogbonnaya Onu says Nigeria still has plans to land in space

Ogbonnaya Onu, Nigeria’s Minister of Science and Technology, says Nigeria still has the dream of joining the league of countries in space exploration even if it takes her 20 or 30 years to fulfill this dream.

The Minister said this when he spoke at the 2020 National Convention of the Izzi Old Students Association held at the Faculty of Education, Ebonyi State University (EBSU), Ishieke campus today January 16th. He said this while expressing worries at the decline in the number of students interested in science subjects.