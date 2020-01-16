The YNaija Cover – 16th of January 2020

Issues of legality and constitutionalism have continued to dominate the Nigerian political climate in the last 48 hours. From the Supreme Court judgement that removed Hon. Emeka Ihedioha from office as Governor of Imo State; replacing him with the candidate of the APC in the last elections – Senator Hope Uzodinma as the validly elected chief executive of the South Eastern state, to the Federal Government’s declaration of the Western Nigerian Security Network (WNSN) code-named ‘Operation Amotekun’ as unconstitutional, millions of Nigeria (including Governors of the South West) have continued to react to the developments.

The debate on the ‘Amotekun initiative’ however took a new turn on Thursday as National Secretary of prominent Fulani socio-cultural organisation, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhassan Saleh, in an interview with The PUNCH warned Southwest governors to withdraw their support for the outfit, stressing that their continued support for collaborative security scheme may hurt their region’s chances of getting the Presidency in 2023.

“It is best they give up on this idea because it may affect the chances of the South-West to produce the President in 2023. The thinking is that if the South-West, a major stakeholder in this government, can be toying with this idea now, they may do worse when they get to power,” he said.

“This Amotekun scheme is political and is not the solution to the problem of insecurity. What the South-West governors should have done is to continue to push for state police. Where did they expect to get the funding from at a time some of them are struggling to pay salaries?” he added.

