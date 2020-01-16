On dating your friend’s ex, The Peruzzi Drama | Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

My mum kept her money inside the Bible and the Israelites took it….Now she's accusing me😭😭😭😂😂 — Head Boy (@D__Primus) January 16, 2020

One major difference between Burna Boy and Peruzzi is that one can dance gbese, but the other one is owing gbese. — The BoxBreaker™ 🔥🔥 (@_CHME) January 16, 2020

There was this day someone posted his picture, sent to my DM to retweet and said "Baba, please help me retweet and please savage me, make i blow small" I just weak. — Alhaji Royz🀄️ (@royzkingin) January 16, 2020

As hard as Nigeria is, I'll be stressing myself to speak grammar when I can just say "Mad o". Mad o. — Otunba Smok3y || GB3MIGA (@OGCarterMillz) January 16, 2020

What if the hand that is feeding me is not feeding me well. Can I bite it ? pic.twitter.com/d8x4BpcqMs — Yo! (@Marvhel_Maestro) January 16, 2020

Don’t drink and tweet vs don’t tweet and drive … both very key 🔑 — Volqx (@volqx) January 16, 2020

Your friends Ex is your ex too na — Sista Shaggi😏 (@Lookjess1) January 16, 2020