On dating your friend’s ex, The Peruzzi Drama | Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor January 16, 2020

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Governor Uzodinma orders probe of Ohakim, Okorocha and Ihedioha

Laws are not made in AGF’s office – Governor Akeredolu replies Malami on the declaration of Amotekun as illegal Governor ...

Op-Ed Editor January 15, 2020

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo January 15, 2020

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Alleged mastermind of Buhari’s fake wedding arraigned, faces 3 years imprisonment

Kabiru Muhammad, the alleged mastermind of President Buhari’s fake wedding to a second wife has been arraigned before a Kano Magistrate ...

Op-Ed Editor January 14, 2020

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo January 14, 2020

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Dangote plans to acquire Arsenal in 2021

Dangote makes major announcement about buying Arsenal Football Club Africa’s wealthiest man and philanthropist, Aliko Dangote, who is a die-hard Gunners fan ...

Op-Ed Editor January 13, 2020

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail