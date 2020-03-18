Abuja doctors go on indefinite strike amidst Coronavirus – 5 Things that Should Matter Today

FG advises senior citizens to stay at home due to the spread of Coronavirus

As the world continues to battle the Coronavirus pandemic, the Federal government has asked Senior citizens and those with existing underlying medical conditions to stay at home

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, who made the appeal yesterday at a press briefing, said studies have shown that elderly people are more vulnerable to the virus.

Ighalo nominated for his first Manchester United Player of the Month Award

Odion Ighalo has been nominated for the Manchetser United player of the month award, his very first nomination since joining the club in the January transfer deadline day.

Ighalo was nominated for the player of the month award for the month of March but faces stiff competition from January signing Bruno Fernandes who won the Premier League player of the month for February. Good luck to him.

Nigerian doctors go on indefinite strike amidst Coronavirus

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Abuja chapter, have announced they would be embarking on an indefinite strike beginning from yesterday March 17th, amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

Rising from an emergency meeting this morning, the doctors in a statement released by its president, Roland Aigbovo, said they deliberated extensively on the health threat posed by the coronavirus scare, their work conditions, and patient care before arriving at the “difficult decision to go on an indefinite strike.

Nigeria suspends $22.7bn loan plan

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed has announced that the federal government has suspended its $22.7bn external borrowing plan which drew controversy weeks ago.

Zainab who made the announcement at the 2020 International Conference on the Nigerian Commodities Market organized by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Abuja yesterday, said the current realities in the global economic landscape influenced the decision.

Supreme Court reserves judgment on Zamfara election

The Supreme Court has reserved its judgement on an appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) which sought a review of its judgement on Zamfara election.

While ex-Governor Abdulazeez Yari’s faction of the APC, through their counsel Robert Clarke (SAN) brought the application seeking a review of the consequential order of the apex court which voided the total votes polled by the APC in the election over the conduct of the October 3, 2018 primary of the party, Counsel to the Senator Kabiru Marafa-led faction of the APC, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) asked the court to dismiss the application with punitive costs