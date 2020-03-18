I love a rejection

by Kara Cutruzzula

What would happen if you loved your rejections?

Yesterday I got a notice that my film script didn’t progress in a competition.

It was a tiny flicker of disappointment. I wasn’t totally heartbroken; in fact, it made me remember that I almost didn’t submit. The application was closing in five minutes when I clicked “send.”

But after the rejection, I responded and said something like, ‘Thanks for telling us when you said you would, and thank you for the opportunity — it reminds me what I want.’

And then, after I sent that, even the tiny flicker of disappointment was gone.

*Kara is a journalist, playwright, and lyricist living in Brooklyn. She can be found either at Brass Ring – where she first shared this – or at karacutruzzula.com.